BJP hits back at Rahul Gandhi's 'match-fixing' allegation, cites Congress' Katchatheevu island 'deal' (WATCH)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday retaliated to Rahul Gandhi's accusation of "match-fixing" against Prime Minister Narendra Modi by alleging that the Congress government in the past had made a 'deal' with Sri Lanka, handing over the Katchatheevu island to benefit the party's first family.

The BJP's response followed Gandhi's accusation that Prime Minister Modi was attempting to manipulate the Lok Sabha elections, warning that if the BJP's efforts were successful, it could lead to constitutional changes and the erosion of people's rights.

During a press conference, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla criticized the Congress, responding to Rahul Gandhi's statement suggesting that the nation would be in turmoil if the BJP were to regain power and alter the Constitution. Poonawalla argued that divisive tactics are ingrained in the DNA of the main opposition party.

He further accused the Congress of historical failures, citing their alleged role in the partition of the country in 1947, which resulted in parts of Jammu and Kashmir falling under Pakistan's control.

Earlier in the day, while speaking at the 'Save Democracy' rally organized by the INDIA bloc at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi, the former Congress president asserted that if the BJP were to win the election through alleged match-fixing and proceed to amend the Constitution, it would lead to widespread chaos and unrest.

Gandhi emphasized the gravity of the current election, stating that it is not merely a routine event but a crucial opportunity to safeguard the nation's democracy and uphold the integrity of the Constitution.

Reacting sharply to Gandhi's remarks, Poonawalla said, "Some people are talking about match fixing. In 1974, the Indira Gandhi government, compromising the country's national interest and interest of the people of Tamil Nadu, handed over Katchatheevu island to Sri Lanka to benefit the Congress' first family...Rahul Gandhi ji, your family had done a deal-fixing."

The BJP spokesperson further alleged that the Congress was complicit in allowing Aksai Chin to fall under China's illegal occupation and a segment of Jammu and Kashmir to be occupied illegally by Pakistan. Poonawalla also held the Congress responsible for the partition of India in 1947.

"Today scion of the Congress' first family, joined by his party's ally (DMK) in South, talks about dividing the country on the lines of caste and language in their bid to create North-South divide following the divide and rule policy of the British," he charged.

"Betrayal against the country, compromise with national interest, divisive policies has been the part of the Congress' DNA. It has always kept its first family's interest and its ambitions above the national interest. Putting a dot on India, they talk about saving democracy today but they have come together to save their family and corruption," the BJP leader alleged.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi cited a media report to assert that new facts reveal the Congress "callously" gave away Katchatheevu island to Sri Lanka.

"Eye opening and startling! New facts reveal how Congress callously gave away Katchatheevu. This has angered every Indian and reaffirmed in people's minds- we can't ever trust Congress," Modi said in a post on X, sharing the report.

"Weakening India's unity, integrity and interests has been Congress' way of working for 75 years and counting," he added.

Responding to Modi's remarks, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge criticized the Prime Minister's failure to address the issue during his ten-year tenure. Kharge accused Modi of raising sensitive matters before elections out of desperation.

The opposition leader also questioned Modi's decision to absolve China of responsibility following the loss of twenty soldiers in the Galwan Valley conflict in eastern Ladakh.

Regarding the Katchatheevu island issue, Kharge clarified that its transfer to Sri Lanka in 1974 was part of a friendly agreement. He reminded the Modi government of its own similar gestures, such as the exchange of border enclaves with Bangladesh.