Congress' Jairam Ramesh slammed the Modi govt over its Gaza stance, calling PM's silence 'moral cowardice'. He said the govt betrayed Indian principles, citing a UN report highlighted by the Palestine Embassy on the severe humanitarian crisis.

With the Palestine Embassy in India highlighting the findings of a recent UN Women report on cost of war in Gaza on women and girls and calling it evidence of the severe humanitarian crisis, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Thursday slammed the BJP-led government over its stance on the Gaza war and said it has "betrayed all human values, apart from traditional Indian principles and positions".

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Jairam Ramesh Accuses PM Modi of 'Moral Cowardice'

In a post on X, Jairam Ramesh alleged that Prime Minister has shown "moral cowardice" by silence on Israeli actions in Gaza and Lebanon "The Prime Minister has been demonstrating moral cowardice by his total silence on the continued genocide by Israel in Gaza and its heavy bombing of Lebanon. He has also kept completely quiet on the dispossession and displacement of lakhs of Palestinians in the occupied West Bank. There has been no government that has shown so much solidarity with the murderous Israeli regime as the Modi Govt that has betrayed all human values, apart from traditional Indian principles and positions," Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X.

Palestine Embassy Highlights UN Women Report

Palestine Embassy in India on Thursday highlighted the findings of a recent UN Women report titled 'The Cost of War in Gaza on Women and Girls', calling it evidence of the severe humanitarian crisis facing Palestinian women amid the ongoing conflict. It said the report sheds light on the devastating impact of the war in Gaza on Palestinian women. "More than 70 per cent of those killed are women and children, while nearly one million women and girls have been forcibly displaced--often multiple times and under unsafe conditions--many lacking adequate shelter and access to basic services."

Healthcare Services Collapsing in Gaza

The statement further raised alarm over collapsing healthcare services in Gaza. "Approximately 50,000 pregnant women remain in Gaza, with over 180 births taking place daily under increasingly dangerous and unsanitary conditions, often without adequate maternal care and amid the collapse of the healthcare system," it said.

Worsening Food and Water Insecurity

Highlighting worsening food insecurity, the Embassy said, "Over 90 per cent of the population is facing acute food insecurity, with women and children among the most affected," adding that access to clean water and sanitation has been severely reduced.

India's Official Stance on Israel-Palestine

India has always supported a negotiated two State solution, towards establishment of a sovereign, independent and viable State of Palestine within secure and recognized borders, living side by side in peace with Israel. India also supports Palestine's membership of the UN.

India has strongly condemned the terror attacks on Israel on October 7, 2023 and also the loss of civilian lives in the Israel-Hamas conflict. India has called for peaceful resolution of conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.