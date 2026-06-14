Jairam Ramesh recalled Indira Gandhi's 1972 Stockholm speech, highlighting it as a landmark address and one of four key milestones in global environmental discourse, alongside works by Rachel Carson, Paul Ehrlich, and the Club of Rome report.

A Landmark Speech

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Sunday recalled former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's address at the 1972 UN Conference on the Human Environment in Stockholm, describing it as a landmark speech in the global discourse on environmental protection.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In a post on X, Ramesh said that Indira Gandhi, who was one of only two heads of government to speak at the conference held from June 5, 1972, observed as World Environment Day, delivered what is widely regarded as one of her most memorable and historically significant addresses. He noted that her speech is considered among the four major milestones in global environmental thought, alongside Rachel Carson's Silent Spring (1962), Paul Ehrlich's The Population Bomb (1968), and the MIT/Club of Rome report The Limits to Growth (1972).

Milestones and Vedic Wisdom

"Indira Gandhi's speech is widely considered to be one of the four milestones in the global discourse on the environment--the others being the publication of Rachel Carson's Silent Spring in 1962, Paul Ehrlich's The Population Bomb in 1968 and MIT/Club of Rome's The Limits to Growth in early 1972. It is still universally recalled, quoted and published. The speech ends by her recalling Verse 35 from the Prithvi Sukta in the Atharva Veda, which, in translation, reads "What of thee I dig out, let that quickly grow ever, / Let me not hit thy vitals or thy heart." Ramesh wrote. The Congress leader further highlighted that Indira Gandhi concluded her address by quoting Verse 35 from the Prithvi Sukta of the Atharva Veda, which reflects the principle of ecological balance and restraint.

Omitted References to Ashoka and War

He also pointed out that her original circulated speech at the Stockholm conference included the full text of Emperor Ashoka's Major Pillar Edict, regarded as one of the earliest environmental proclamations by a ruler. He added that she also referenced Ashoka's Rock Edict, expressing remorse over the destruction caused by war, while drawing attention to environmental damage during conflicts such as the Vietnam War in Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia. Ramesh said the version of the speech circulated at Stockholm contained these references, which were later omitted in several published compilations, including official volumes of Indira Gandhi's speeches as Prime Minister. (ANI)