A PIL seeking an NIA probe into the CJP protests, claiming Delhi was "held hostage," was withdrawn from the Delhi High Court. The court said the choice of investigating agency is a government decision, allowing the petitioner to withdraw.

PIL Seeks NIA Probe into CJP Protests

Advocate Barun Sinha, counsel for petitioner Satish Kumar Agarwal seeking a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the ongoing Cockroach Janata party (CJP) protests told the court on Friday that the national capital has been "held hostage" for the past two or three days. Speaking to reporters after the hearing on the plea in the Delhi High Court, Sinha said a Public Interest Litigation was filed by Agarwal, who was earlier Vice President of Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha.

Court Refuses to Intervene

The bench comprising of Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia said that the decision to probe the protests through a particular agency is a government decision and not the courts. The court then subsequently allowed the petitioner to withdraw its plea.

Speaking about the hearing, the advocate alleged that the "so-called student agitation" led to public places being vandalised and "forced metro stations to be closed." It was alleged that "hooligans", and members of an "unruly mob" has kept the national capital "hostage". "We had filed one Public Interest Litigation before the Delhi High Court. The Petitioner was Mr Satish Kumar Agarwal, who was earlier Vice President of Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha. In this writ petition, we had challenged the so-called student agitation in New Delhi where the perpetrators have vandalised public places. They have forced the metro stations to be closed...Under these circumstances, Delhi for two to three days has been kept hostage and no activity was permitted by these so-called hooligans, the members of the unruly mob in the New Delhi area," he said.

Petitioner Alleges 'International Connection'

The counsel further claimed there could be an "international connection" to the movement. "We filed this petition before the Supreme Court, visualising that there is some international connection to this movement and they want to destabilise the central government and put pressure on the Prime Minister of India to resign. We had sought an NIA investigation into the whole case...Today the Delhi High Court has permitted the petitioner to make a representation and to take any other steps in accordance with law before the competent authority, including for requesting the central government or competent authority for investigation by NIA,"he added.

The plea had sought the transfer of all FIRs registered by the Delhi Police in connection with the incident to a specialised investigating agency and action against those allegedly involved in the violence.

Separate Plea by NGO Also Dismissed

The Delhi High Court had earlier refused to entertain a separate seperate plea filed by the NGO Save India Foundation, which also sought directions to be given to Delhi police to initiate action against persons allegedly involved in arson, attacks on police personnel and damage to public property during the July 20 Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia, however, granted the petitioner liberty to approach the competent authorities and directed them to consider its representation in accordance with law. "We are of the opinion that in view of the law laid down by the Supreme Court in respect of damage to public properties and the 2018 judgment, we permit the petitioner to represent its cause before the authorities concerned. The representation shall be attended to and an appropriate decision, as warranted under law, shall be taken. The decision shall be communicated to the petitioner," the Bench said.

According to the petition, the Delhi Police failed to take preventive steps despite receiving advance representations warning about the proposed gathering at sensitive locations in central Delhi, including Jantar Mantar, the Parliament area and India Gate. It alleged that no effective action had been taken against those responsible even after the violence.

The petition had further claimed that the July 20 protest led to lawlessness in parts of New Delhi, with protesters allegedly attacking police personnel, damaging public property and creating panic around Parliament. It alleged that despite the availability of CCTV footage, news reports and social media videos, the police had failed to initiate appropriate action against the alleged offenders. (ANI)