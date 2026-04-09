Congress MP Jairam Ramesh slammed the Modi government for withdrawing its proposal to host the COP33 climate conference in 2028. He questioned the Centre's commitment to the Paris Agreement and alleged the initial bid was for electoral gains.

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Thursday questioned the Centre for withdrawing its proposal to host the 33rd Conference of the Parties (COP 33) of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in 2028, saying that the move does not reflect a commitment towards the 2015 Paris Agreement.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Jairam Ramesh questioned the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's commitment to fulfilling India's carbon mitigation goals. He also alleged that the Modi government aimed to use the COP33 for electoral benefits ahead of the 2029 General Elections.

Ramesh Alleges Electoral Motives

Congress MP wrote on X, "On Dec 1 2023, the Prime Minister had announced grandly in Dubai that India would be hosting the annual UN Climate Change Conference of Parties (COP) in India in late 2028. Clearly, the intention was to milk the global gathering for whatever it is worth in the months before the 2029 Lok Sabha elections - like Mr Modi did by having the G20 Summit in New Delhi a few months before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls." https://x.com/Jairam_Ramesh/status/2042106619295887619

"Unexpectedly, last night, it was announced that India will not be hosting the high-profile 2028 Conference. No reasons have been given for this sudden decision. But it does reflect on the Modi Govt's true commitment to the 2015 Paris Agreement both in letter and spirit. It also calls into question the Modi Govt's true commitment to take on more ambitious carbon mitigation goals in the short and medium term. By 2028, the seventh assessment report of the IPCC (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change) may get published, and this could put greater pressure on India as the Chair of the 2028 Conference to forge a new consensus that would undoubtedly involve a scaling up of ambitions not just for a distant future," he added.

Recalling PM Modi's remarks on climate change in 2014, he wrote, "Incidentally, do we recall what the PM had told a group of children some years ago on his view of climate change? He had remarked that 'people have changed, climate has not.' Bizarre!"

Environment Ministry Confirms Withdrawal

According to Environment Ministry sources, India has withdrawn its proposal to host the COP 33 in 2028. The decision was conveyed to the Asia-Pacific group on April 2.

India had proposed hosting the COP-33 summit in India in 2028. PM Modi had conveyed India's proposal in his special address at the inauguration of High Level Segment of COP-28 in December 2023 in the United Arab Emirates. (ANI)