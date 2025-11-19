Congress's Jairam Ramesh ridiculed Donald Trump for again claiming he stopped an India-Pakistan war ('Operation Sindoor'). Trump reiterated the claim, which India denies, during a meeting with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Jairam Ramesh Mocks Trump's 'War-Stopper' Claim

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday took a swipe at US President Donald Trump after he claimed that he had stopped eight wars, including one between India and Pakistan. Resharing ANI Digital's X post, which includes an ANI article on Trump's remarks, the Congress leader said that the former President had "reminded the world again" of a claim he has repeated on multiple occasions.

"Just when it appeared that the claims had stopped, President Trump has reminded the world again. At a meeting with the Saudi Crown Prince in Washington yesterday, President Trump has reiterated his claim that he had intervened to ensure Operation Sindoor was halted," Ramesh X post read.

The Congress leader further pointed out that Trump has made the same claim at various global forums. "Of course, he has said this earlier in Saudi Arabia itself as well as in Qatar, Egypt, UK, Netherlands, and Japan apart from in many other press interactions," Ramesh wrote, adding sarcastically, "The tally is now 60."

Trump Reiterates Claim of Stopping 8 Wars

Meanwhile, Donald Trump reiterated his claim that he stopped eight wars during his presidency, including one between India and Pakistan. The remarks came during a bilateral meeting in the Oval Office with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

"We've done a lot of good with this office. I've stopped eight wars. I've actually stopped eight wars. I have another one to go with Putin. I'm a little surprised at Putin. It's taken longer than I thought. But we stopped India and Pakistan. I could go through the list. I'm very proud. I stopped one that was almost ready to start again. So it all took place right here in the Oval Office, whether by telephone or whether they came in. Many of these leaders have come in and signed their peace deals in the Oval Office," Trump told reporters at the Oval Office.

Context of the Disputed Claim

President Donald Trump has consistently claimed that he used trade tariffs to stop a potential large-scale war between India and Pakistan, stating that his intervention "settled" the conflict within 24 hours, a claim denied by India.

The US President was referring to the border clashes between India and Pakistan that followed India's precision strikes in May this year on Pakistani terror camps under Operation Sindoor, launched in response to the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir that claimed 26 lives. (ANI)