Congress leader Jairam Ramesh termed PM Modi's pre-session address 'hypocrisy-laden.' He accused the PM of not taking the opposition into confidence and bulldozing bills. The PM said it is time to find solutions, not create hurdles.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on the hursday morning ahead of the Parliament convening for the second day of the Budget Session termed as "hypocrisy-laden" the customary address of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and called it a "performance."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"He will not convene and chair all-party meetings to take the Opposition into confidence on national issues. He will suddenly have Bills introduced at the last minute and bulldozed through Parliament without the necessary legislative scrutiny. He will not sit in Parliament and respond to the concerns of Opposition Leaders, and will instead make election rally speeches in both Houses," Ramesh said in a post on social media platform X.

The Congress leader further said that "Before the beginning of each session he will give his usual hypocrisy-laden 'desh ke naam sandesh' with Parliament as his backdrop. Today's performance is part of this series. Parliament as his backdrop. Today's performance is part of this series."

The second day of the 2026 Budget Session today will see Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman table the Economic Survey in the Lok Sabha. The Survey offers an assessment of the economy and key indicators for 2025-26, along with an outlook for the next financial year.

'Time to Find Solutions, Not Create Hurdles': PM Modi

Prime Minister Modi in his address today said that the country had boarded the "Reform Express" and has emerged from long-pending problems while working towards long-term solutions. He said it is time to find solutions, not create hurdles, ahead of the Budget Session.

He hailed the just concluded Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the European Union (EU) and said it opened new markets for manufacturers to offer quality products across all 27 EU member States. This is free trade for an ambitious India, for aspirational youth, and for a self-reliant India. I am confident that Indian manufacturers, in particular, will use this opportunity to enhance their capabilities," Modi said, speaking outside Parliament House.

PM Modi in his opening remarks hailed Wednesday's address of President Droupadi Murmu to Parliament as an "an expression of the trust of 140 crore Indians. "The President's Address yesterday was the expression of the trust of 140 crore Indians, an account of their capability and of the sketch of their aspirations, especially of the youth. For all MPs, the President also said several things to guide them. At the beginning of the session and 2026, the expectations expressed by the President. I am confident that all MPs took this seriously," PM Modi said.

The Budget Session will span 30 sittings over 65 days, concluding on April 2, with a recess from February 13 to March 9 for scrutiny of Demands for Grants by Standing Committees. (ANI)