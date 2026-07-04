Congress MP Jairam Ramesh attacked the BJP over alleged corruption in temple trusts, stating 'Ram's name is being tarnished'. He cited irregularities in Kedarnath and Badrinath shrines, which the Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee is now investigating.

Jairam Ramesh Alleges Corruption

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the BJP over alleged corruption in temple trusts and state governments, saying that "Ram's name is being tarnished" after votes were sought in the name of the Ram Temple.

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Speaking to ANI, Jairam Ramesh alleged that irregularities have also surfaced at Kedarnath and Badrinath shrines. "Votes were taken in the name of Ram for the Ram Temple, but Ram's name is being tarnished. Revelations have recently surfaced in Kedarnath and Badrinath, where donations were also stolen," he said.

Questioning why such incidents were occurring in BJP-ruled states, the Congress leader claimed that members of the BJP and RSS were part of the temple trusts. "Why is this theft happening in BJP-ruled states? Because BJP and RSS members are on this trust. Didn't the Prime Minister and Home Minister know about these people?" he added.

Temple Committee Forms Inquiry Panel

Earlier, amid allegations circulating on social media regarding the alleged misappropriation of donations and offerings at the Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Dham, Shri Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) Chairman Hemant Dwivedi said the committee has constituted an inquiry panel to investigate the matter and that strict action will be taken against anyone found guilty.

In a self-made video, Dwivedi said the Temple Committee had taken the allegations circulating on social media seriously and initiated action within 24 hours."Regarding the news and allegations circulating on social media concerning the alleged misappropriation of donations and offerings at the Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Dham, I wish to state that the Temple Committee has taken this matter very seriously. Notices--specifically show-cause notices--have already been issued by our Chief Executive Officer to all employees and officials involved in the counting process," he said.

Dwivedi said an inquiry committee had been constituted with immediate effect and that its findings would be made public."An inquiry committee has also been constituted with immediate effect. This committee will conduct its investigation and submit a report as soon as possible, which will be made public. Strict action will be taken against anyone found guilty, as this is a highly sensitive issue that we are treating with the utmost seriousness, given the deep faith millions of people place in this holy shrine. All necessary actions were initiated within 24 hours," he added.

Chairman Refutes 'Personal Secretary' Claims

The BKTC Chairman also refuted claims circulating on social media regarding the involvement of his "personal secretary" in the matter. "I also wish to clarify a point regarding claims circulating on social media about the 'Chairman's personal secretary.' I want to make it clear that I do not have a personal secretary; all these individuals are Temple Committee employees. The person being referred to as the 'personal secretary' is actually a regular employee of the Badri-Kedar Temple Committee," he said.

New Directives on Donations Issued

Earlier on Thursday, BKTC issued strict directives for the management of donations, offerings, and other sources of revenue at all temples under its administration. The sudden issuance of the CEO's order has sparked widespread attention. The directive mandates complete transparency in the collection, safekeeping, and accounting of donations and offerings to ensure that no complaints or financial irregularities arise in the future.

In an order issued on July 2, 2026, Chief Executive Officer Sohan Singh Rangar instructed all officials and employees posted at donation and offering counting centres, accounts branches, treasury sections, guest houses, and puja counters at Badrinath, Kedarnath, and all other temples managed by the committee to exercise heightened vigilance. (ANI)