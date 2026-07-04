PM Modi inaugurated the Greenfield Refinery-cum-Petrochemical Complex in Rajasthan, stating it will boost self-reliance and employment. He also inaugurated a new airport terminal in Jodhpur and highlighted India's resilience amid global energy crises.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the inauguration of the Greenfield Integrated Refinery-cum-Petrochemical Complex at Pachpadra marks a major step towards making Rajasthan self-reliant, adding that the project would generate employment and strengthen India's energy security.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

New Jodhpur Airport Terminal to Boost Tourism

Addressing the gathering after the inauguration in Balotra, the Prime Minister informed that the new Airport Terminal was also inaugurated today in Jodhpur and said Rajasthan was visible through the architecture and interior of the new terminal. "The new Airport Terminal was inaugurated today in Jodhpur. I was noticing on social media that the architecture and interior of the new terminal are all the rage. Rajasthan is visible everywhere. This will give a new impetus to tourism, trade, and employment in Marwar," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also said that he felt indebted to the people of Rajasthan and praised the state's spirit of self-respect and resilience. "I am indebted to the soil of Rajasthan. Every particle of this land has taught us the importance of self-respect. Self-respect is possible only when one is self-reliant. Today, Rajasthan has taken a major step towards becoming self-reliant. This refinery will become a source of employment for thousands of people," Modi said.

'BJP Governments Ensure Projects Are Completed'

He said BJP governments ensure that projects are completed instead of remaining limited to foundation stone ceremonies. "Today is a witness that the BJP governments do not leave projects just after laying the foundation stone. Instead, we work day and night to complete those projects. Two months ago, we laid the foundation stone here," he said.

Referring to the recent accident at the refinery site, the Prime Minister appreciated the efforts of workers and officials in completing the remaining work swiftly. "The way the work was completed after the accident two months ago is an example of dedication and hard work. You have shown that no matter how big the challenge is, New India does not step back from its resolve," he said.

PM Modi said several new development milestones had been achieved in Rajasthan, including the inauguration of the new terminal at Jodhpur Airport and the launch of a new phase of the UDAN regional connectivity scheme. He also congratulated people who received government appointment letters across various departments of the Government of Rajasthan. "Today, around 54,000 people in Rajasthan have received appointment letters for government jobs," he said.

India's Resilience Amid Global Energy Crisis

Further, while highlighting the global energy situation, PM Modi said the conflict in West Asia had triggered one of the biggest energy crises of the 21st century, with several countries facing fuel shortages. "Because of the war in West Asia, many countries are facing severe challenges. This conflict has created one of the biggest energy crises of the 21st century. India took timely decisions, assessed the situation correctly and formulated the right strategy. We effectively used India's diplomatic strength, and the country emerged from the crisis," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the first greenfield integrated refinery-cum-petrochemical complex at Pachpadra in Rajasthan's Balotra district, marking a landmark achievement in the country's energy and petrochemical sector. Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone and inaugurated various development projects worth around Rs 1.06 lakh crore in Balotra, Rajasthan, spanning multiple sectors, including petrochemicals, urban transport, railways, roads, renewable energy, and power transmission.