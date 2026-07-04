Delhi LG Taranjit Singh Sandhu chaired a DDA Advisory Council meeting, proposing a four-pillar roadmap for the capital's sustainable urban development. Key issues discussed included housing, traffic, water security, and environmental concerns.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu chaired a meeting of the Advisory Council of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to review the capital's long-term strategy for sustainable urban development, with discussions focusing on affordable housing, traffic congestion, water security, redevelopment, and environmental sustainability.

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According to the release published on Friday, the meeting was attended by members of the Advisory Council, including MPs Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and Sudhanshu Trivedi. Heads of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), Delhi Jal Board (DJB), the Power Department, Health Department of the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD), a representative from the Ministry of Labour and Employment, and senior DDA officials were also present.

Key Urban Challenges Reviewed

The Council reviewed key urban challenges confronting the national capital, including the gap between demand and supply of affordable housing, the proliferation of slums and Jhuggi Jhopri clusters and their rehabilitation, regularisation and redevelopment of unauthorised colonies, traffic congestion and pollution, development and regulation of Zone-O, urban flooding, urban heat islands, redevelopment of existing areas, planned development in land pooling and low-density zones, deterioration of heritage structures, and water scarcity.

A Four-Pillar Roadmap for a Sustainable Capital

Outlining the way forward, the Lieutenant Governor proposed a roadmap centred on four pillars to build a sustainable, green, and liveable capital. On environmental sustainability, the focus will be on achieving the highest per capita green cover, vibrant riverfront development, and an interconnected green-and-blue infrastructure network. To ensure good-quality living, the emphasis will be on disaster resilience, water security, and safer roads for all.

The release further stated that on strengthening Delhi's economic and cultural identity, the plan envisages reviving business and trade through the development and redevelopment of commercial markets and centres, creation of logistics hubs, and leveraging heritage as an economic and cultural asset. To build a truly inclusive city, the LG stressed the need for comprehensive mobility through a congestion-free city, multi-modal integration, and last-mile connectivity from Metro stations.

Proposed Zonal Development

The Council was also briefed on proposed development across various zones of the city, including 207 sq. km under Transit-Oriented Development (TOD), 200 sq. km under Land Pooling Areas, 700 sq. km of developed residential areas, 150 sq. km of low-density areas, 100 sq. km of riverfront development in Zone-O, redevelopment of 24 sq. km of the Old City, 31 sq. km of the Bungalow Zone, and a 20 sq. km High Density Corridor.

Summing up the deliberations, the LG asserted that "Delhi's growth must be inclusive, sustainable, and future-ready," stating that these carefully charted prescriptions would serve as the roadmap for translating this vision into an on-ground reality across the Capital. (ANI)