A viral video from Jaipur's Chomu Bazar shows a woman publicly thrashing a man after he allegedly stalked her and persistently asked her out for coffee. The incident has sparked a massive debate on social media regarding women's safety, public harassment, and the appropriateness of the woman's violent response.

In a dramatic viral video emerging from the Chaumu Bazaar area of Jaipur, a woman was caught on camera beating a young guy after he allegedly approached her and asked her out for coffee, leaving the onlookers stunned.

In a viral video, a woman was seen repeatedly slapping and thrashing the man, who was sitting on the roadside, after he allegedly continued to follow and harass her despite her rejecting his coffee invitation. The bystanders were apparently hesitant to intervene as the woman was aggressively questioning the man for making repeated welcome remarks.

Since the city of Jaipur has witnessed several incidents of harassment being captured on camera in recent months, the latest video has once again sparked discussions over women’s safety and how people respond to such incidents in public.

Also Read: Watch: Concrete Pillar Suddenly Falls On Worker, People Rush To Save Him; Video Goes Viral

How Did the Incident Unfold?

The Chaumu Bazaar, which is located in the heart of Jaipur, quickly became the focal point of the confrontation as the verbal dispute rapidly escalated into physical blows right in the middle of the bustling marketplace.

According to local reports, the man was allegedly stalking the girl and had repeatedly tried to approach her despite her refusing his advances. The situation escalated after he continued to follow her and ask her out for coffee, leaving the woman frustrated and angrily confronting him before she finally snapped and took matters into her own hands to teach him a lesson.

In a viral video, the woman was seen unleashing her fury on the road, demanding an apology for his persistent misbehaviour while onlookers recorded the entire episode on their phones, highlighting once again the growing debate surrounding public accountability and street safety.

Scroll to load tweet…

Given the recent cases of violence and harassment reported across urban commercial hubs, the latest incident in Chaumu Bazaar has underscored the urgent need for heightened police patrolling and proactive security measures in crowded public markets to deter street misconduct.

In April this year, there was a case of a woman being allegedly harassed by two men on a motorcycle while she was riding in a bike taxi in Jaipur. A video of the incident went viral on social media, prompting widespread outrage, following which police arrested four accused in connection with the case.

Social Media Reacts to Jaipur Woman-Man Viral Video

The viral video of a woman beating up a man for allegedly stalking and asking her out for coffee has sparked reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with netizens divided over the incident, the man’s alleged behaviour, and the woman’s response.

Taking to their X handles, many users questioned whether merely asking someone out for coffee warranted such a reaction, while others argued that the woman’s actions should be viewed in the context of the man’s alleged repeated advances and behaviour.

However, some users defended the man, arguing that asking someone out for coffee should not be treated as harassment unless there was persistent or inappropriate behaviour after the woman declined, while a section of netizens said the circumstances leading up to the confrontation should be established before concluding.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Meanwhile, there have been no confirmed reports of an official complaint being filed by the woman against the man in connection with the viral incident, while the circumstances leading up to the confrontation remain a subject of debate on social media.

Also Read: Himachal Villagers in Panic After King Cobra Found Hiding Inside Toilet; Daring Rescue Video Viral