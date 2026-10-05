A sudden accident at a worksite left one worker trapped beneath a heavy concrete pillar. As people nearby noticed the situation, they quickly gathered to help and pull him out safely.

A shocking video showing a worker getting trapped under a heavy concrete pillar has gone viral on social media. The incident reportedly happened while two workers were carrying out work near a roadside area. In the footage, the pillar suddenly loses balance and falls, leaving one of the workers underneath it.

One Man Struggles To Lift The Heavy Pillar

As soon as the pillar falls, another worker can be seen rushing towards his colleague and trying to lift it. However, the massive concrete structure proves too heavy for him to move alone. He continues trying to help the trapped man before other people notice the situation and rush to the spot.

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The disturbing visuals have sparked concern among viewers, with many hoping that the worker trapped underneath the pillar did not suffer serious injuries. The exact condition of the worker has not been independently confirmed.

Group Comes Together In Rescue Effort

The situation takes a dramatic turn when several people gather around the fallen pillar and join the rescue effort. Working together, they manage to lift the heavy concrete structure enough to pull the trapped worker out.

The video has since gone viral, with social media users highlighting how the incident shows the power of unity. While the visuals have left many concerned about the injured worker, the collective effort of the people at the spot has also drawn praise.

Many viewers are sharing the clip as a reminder that when people come together during an emergency, even an impossible task can become possible.