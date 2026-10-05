A viral video showing a teacher repeatedly slapping a student at Kalam Academy in Jaipur has sparked massive outrage and student protests. The assault reportedly occurred after the teacher became enraged over a cryptic message about the institute.

A video showing a student being slapped repeatedly by a teacher inside a coaching centre in Jaipur has gone viral on social media, triggering protests by students and tension outside the institute. The incident took place at Kalam Academy on October 2. According to the information available, a teacher named Praveen Dan Charan assaulted a student inside the coaching centre after becoming enraged about a message that allegedly stated, "Kalam balidan mangta hai" (Kalam demands sacrifice).

The video shows the teacher hitting the student many times multiple times. The footage surfaced on social media after the incident and led to anger among students and others associated with the coaching centre. The exact circumstances in which the note was written or placed are not immediately clear.

The video of the student being beaten quickly went viral on social media after the incident. The video shows that the teacher hit the student several times while the situation was happening in the classroom. The incident has since triggered demands for action against the teacher. The coaching institute has said that Praveen Dan Charan was expelled following the incident.

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The coaching management has said that teacher Praveen Dan Charan was expelled after the video of the incident emerged. The incident has raised concerns among students and parents over discipline and the treatment of students inside coaching centres. Students protesting outside the institute have demanded further action against those responsible.

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Students took to the streets on Sunday to protest against the incident. People at the protest wanted the teacher to be punished and were worried about how students are treated at teaching centers. As time went on, the protest became more tense as police gathered outside the coaching center. During the protest, police and protesters are said to have fought. Police used a lathi charge to get rid of the protesters, which led to what was described as a rush at the scene. During the protest, cops also arrested Manoj Meena.