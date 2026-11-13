Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah extended heartfelt greetings as the four-day Chhath Mahaparv began with Nahay-Khay. Devotees nationwide gathered to worship the Sun God, seeking blessings for health, prosperity, and family well-being.

PM Modi and Amit Shah Extend Wishes as Chhath Puja Begins

New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended heartfelt wishes to citizens on the beginning of the four-day Chhath Mahaparv, which commenced with the traditional ritual of 'Nahay-Khay', and expressed hope that everyone receives the blessings of Chhathi Maiya.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Heartfelt wishes to all fellow citizens on the start of the four-day sacred ritual of Chhath Mahaparv, a festival of popular faith and sun worship. Today is Nahay-Khay. I bow to all those observing the fast. My wish is that everyone receive the blessings of Chhathi Maiya."

Chhath Puja, a four-day festival, begins on Friday with Nahay-Khay, followed by Kharna, Sandhya Arghya and Usha Arghya. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended his greetings on the occasion; he said, "The great festival of Chhath, rooted in people's faith, begins today with Nahay-Khay. Heartfelt wishes to everyone, especially those observing the Chhath fast, for Nahay-Khay. May Chhathi Maiya continue to shower her blessings on all."

Meanwhile, devotees in large numbers have gathered accross the country to offer prayers to the Sun God as Chhath Puja begins. Speaking to ANI, one of the Chhath Puja devotees from Aurangabad said she offers prayers to the Sun God and may Chhathi Maiya fulfil everyone’s wishes, and many come here to observe the Chhath festival.

Dedicated to the worship of the Sun God, Surya, and Chhathi Maiya, the festival symbolises purity, devotion and gratitude, with devotees seeking blessings for the health, prosperity and well-being of their families. The festival will continue with Kharna on November 14, followed by Sandhya Arghya on November 15, when devotees will offer prayers to the setting Sun. The celebrations will conclude with Usha Arghya on November 16, as devotees offer prayers to the rising Sun.