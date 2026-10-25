Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis announced a Rs 50,000 crore India Jewellery Park project in Navi Mumbai, aiming to create 100,000 jobs and solidify India's global leadership in the gems and jewellery sector for the next several decades.

New India Jewellery Park Announced in Navi Mumbai

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday announced that the India Jewellery Park project in Mahape, Navi Mumbai, is planned with an investment of approximately Rs 50,000 crore and is expected to generate one lakh jobs. He said this while conveying the desire that the state seeks to strengthen its position in India's gems and jewellery industry and expand its global footprint. Fadnavis, along with Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, attended the project's commencement ceremony.

Speaking with the media, Fadnavis said the project was being developed under the aegis of the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) and would be the country's largest and most modern facility of its kind. "This is a very significant day. Under the aegis of the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council, a new India Jewellery Park is being developed in Mahape, Navi Mumbai. It will be the country's largest and most modern facility of its kind. An investment of approximately Rs 50,000 crore is planned, creating employment opportunities for 100,000 people," he told the reporters.

Vision for Global Leadership

The Chief Minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi envisions India becoming a global leader in the gems and jewellery sector. “Our Prime Minister envisions India becoming a global leader in the gems and jewellery sector. Under his leadership, India is already among the world's leading nations in this field, but we aim to achieve much more. This project will play a crucial role in reaching that goal. Maharashtra is a key part of India's gems and jewellery industry, contributing 58% of the country's total exports. With this park, the state's leadership in the sector is expected to continue for the next 30 to 40 years," he added.

Focus on Law and Order and Investment

Speaking on the law and order situation in the state, Fadnavis said Maharashtra's strong law and order environment was one of the key reasons industries chose to invest in the state. "Maharashtra has a strong law and order situation, which is why industries choose to invest here. Why is the state attracting the highest investment today? Why does it account for 40% of the country's FDI? Why has it become a hub for startups, unicorns and fintech? It is because of the law and order environment," he said.

The Chief Minister acknowledged that incidents do occur in the state but emphasised that the efficiency and speed of the police response were important in addressing them. "Incidents do occur, and I am not denying that. However, what matters is how quickly and efficiently our police respond to them," Fadnavis said.