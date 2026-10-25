Congress leader Salman Khurshid announces a messaging strategy for the November 1 rally, including mock parliaments and a public impeachment event to build momentum and raise public awareness of the party's objectives against the CEC.

Congress Strategy for Upcoming November 1 Mega Rally

Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid said the party’s November 1 rally was aimed at building momentum, adding that events such as a mock parliament and a mock impeachment were part of its messaging strategy to help people understand its objectives and purpose. Speaking about the preparations for the rally, Khurshid said the events were intended to communicate the party’s goals and create greater awareness among people. “This is all about building momentum,” Khurshid said. He added that activities such as a ‘mock parliament’ and a ‘mock impeachment’ were also part of the party’s messaging, helping people gain a closer understanding of its objectives. “Events like a ‘mock parliament’ and a ‘mock impeachment’ are also part of our messaging; they help people gain a closer understanding of our goals, our purpose, and what we are aiming for,” he said. Khurshid expressed hope that the turnout at the November 1 rally would make a significant impact on people. “The idea is that the turnout at the rally on 1 November will make a real impact on people,” he said.

INDIA Bloc Mobilization and CEC Protest Plans

Public Impeachment and Rally Preparations

Meanwhile, ahead of the November 1 'Dilli Chalo' march at Ramlila Maidan, the INDIA bloc will conduct a symbolic "Public Impeachment" proceeding against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar on October 30, where a public verdict to remove him will be delivered loud and clear. Yesterday, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal reviewed the preparations for the mega rally at Indira Bhavan, holding detailed discussions with chairpersons and in-charges of various party frontals and departments to ramp up mobilisation efforts. "We continued our meetings to take stock of preparations for the INDIA Bloc Mega Rally against Vote Chori on November 1st, as we met with Chairpersons and In-charges of various frontals and departments at Indira Bhavan today," Venugopal posted on X.

The review follows the prior strategy sessions led by Venugopal and General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra with party leaders from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana at the AICC headquarters. Notably, the Mega Rally against CEC Gyanesh Kumar, scheduled for November 1, was announced by Venugopal on October 5. The ongoing anti-Special Intensive Revision (SIR) agitation seeks the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the exercise. (ANI)