Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis slammed Farooq Abdullah for his comments on Pakistan, asserting that even those in PoK wish to join India, while others called the remarks unfortunate given Pakistan's history of promoting terrorism in Kashmir.

Fadnavis Criticises Farooq Abdullah

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday criticised Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) Chief Farooq Abdullah over his recent statements on Pakistan, asserting that people in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir also wish to join India. Speaking to the reporters, Fadnavis highlighted that citizens in the neighbouring country are struggling for basic food items. He added that even people in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) now aspire to join India.

"Time and again, even in the past, these people never get tired of praising Pakistan. But if they looked at the current situation there, they would see that people are struggling even for basic food. Fortunately, Jammu and Kashmir is part of India. It is secure, prosperous and enjoys respect within the country. I believe that people in Pakistan, especially those in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, also wish to join India," he said.

Condemnation from Political Leaders

Sufi Council and BJP Response

President of the All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council, Syed Nasiruddin Chishti termed Abdullah's statements as "deeply unfortunate and shameful." He said that the JKNC chief must understand that his son Omar Abdullah is the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir as a result of Indian democracy.

"Farooq Abdullah’s statement is deeply unfortunate and shameful. Pakistan has been responsible for decades of terrorism in Kashmir, causing countless deaths. It may be helpful to Farooq Abdullah, but Pakistan has harmed the people of Kashmir. Farooq Abdullah must understand that his son is Chief Minister today because of India’s democracy," he said.

Furthermore, BJP leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh echoed similar sentiments, reiterating India's firm stance on PoK. He said, "The affection these people hold for Pakistan sometimes manifests in ways like this. Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir was, and will always remain, an integral part of India. The Government of India considers it an integral part of the nation."

Context of Abdullah's Remarks

The remarks came after Abdullah on Saturday claimed that Pakistan was “protecting” the people of Jammu and Kashmir by repeatedly raising the Kashmir issue at international forums, while alleging that the Centre's intentions towards the region were not good. Addressing a workers' convention in Baramulla, Abdullah questioned whether "Kashmiris could expect justice from Delhi" and said, "Pakistan's continued efforts to raise the Kashmir issue internationally were putting pressure on India."

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