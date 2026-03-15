The Indian Army's Sapta Shakti Command held the 'Jaipur Soldierathon' with 5,000 participants, including veterans in wheelchairs. The event aimed to support soldiers who lost limbs in the line of duty, showcasing their unbreakable spirit.

The Sapta Shakti Command of the Indian Army successfully organised the 'Jaipur Soldierathon' on Sunday, starting from the Gandiv Stadium. Major Surendra Poonia (Retd) highlighted that many veterans are participating in the event in wheelchairs after they lost their limbs in the line of duty. With around 5,000 participants, the event featured 21 km, 10 km, 5 km, and 3 km runs.

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Honouring the Unbroken Spirit of Soldiers

Speaking to ANI, Poonia said, "Indian Army jawans, who lost their limbs while fighting for the country, are also participating here. They are in wheelchairs, but their morale is not down. The goal of this run is just one - supporting jawans who lost their limbs while fighting for the country, but did not lose their fighting spirit."

Future Expansion and Appeal

Furthermore, he highlighted that the Soldierathon will be scheduled for the third Sunday of February next year, with plans to scale up participation to 15,000-20,000 people.

"I appeal to everyone to participate in events where you get to run alongside soldiers," said Poonia.

Recap: Inaugural Soldierathon in New Delhi

Last year, over 5,000 runners came together at Army Hospital (Research & Referral), New Delhi, on April 20 for the first edition of Soldierathon 'Run for Soldiers and Run with Soldiers' - a fitting tribute to the brave heroes of the Armed Forces.

Jointly organised by Army Hospital (R&R) and "Fitistan - Ek Fit Bharat", the event brought together veterans, soldiers, civilians, students and fitness enthusiasts in a celebration of unity and national pride, according to an official release of the Ministry of Defence.

The Soldierathon featured three race categories - a 10 km timed run, a 5 km fun run, and a 3 km walk - all designed to encourage mass participation and inclusivity.

Runners shared the track with Indian soldiers, drawing inspiration from their discipline, determination, and spirit of service.

Supporting the Paraplegic Rehabilitation Centre

The event served a larger purpose - raising funds to support the Paraplegic Rehabilitation Centre in Kirkee, Pune, which provides specialised care, therapy, and support for soldiers injured in the line of duty.

The overwhelming response reinforced the shared commitment to give back to those who are selflessly serving the nation.

(ANI)