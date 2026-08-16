Celebrating Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth centenary, Delhi has operationalized 100 'Atal Canteens' to provide subsidized meals at Rs 5. CM Rekha Gupta called it a tribute to the late PM and a step towards ensuring food security in the capital.

Marking the birth centenary year of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the Delhi administration has successfully operationalized 100 'Atal Canteens' across the national capital, providing subsidized meals to the public. Speaking on the initiative, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta stated that the project was a fulfillment of a pledge to ensure food security for the underprivileged while paying homage to the late statesman.

Ensuring Food Security for All

"On the occasion of the birth centenary year of the country's former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, we pledged to open 100 'Atal Canteens' across Delhi in his name. Through these 100 canteens, 1,000 people would be served meals daily at a cost of just Rs 5," Gupta said.

Emphasizing the compassionate vision behind the project, she added, "This was our resolve, through which we conveyed our compassionate vision to the people of Delhi; we aimed to ensure that no one in Delhi goes to sleep hungry. These 100 canteens are operating smoothly across the city. This is our floral tribute, our homage, at the feet of the former Prime Minister."

Focus on Women's Welfare

In addition to the food security measures, Gupta also highlighted the government's focus on women's welfare and mobility ahead of the upcoming festival of Raksha Bandhan. She urged women in the city to avail themselves of the 'Pink Card' facility, which grants them free travel on state-run buses.

"We are offering our sisters one more opportunity, leading up to the festival of Rakhi, for those who have not yet done so to get their 'Pink Cards' made, ensuring that every sister in Delhi can travel for free on Delhi's buses," she further added.

Atal Canteen Scheme Rollout

Last year, on December 26, the Delhi government rolled out the Atal Canteen scheme to provide a wholesome meal plate for just 5 to the people of the national capital. In the first phase, Atal Canteens have been opened at 45 locations across Delhi. On the inaugural day, meals were served free of cost to the general public.

According to the information, the inauguration of the Atal Canteen at Nehru Nagar was attended by Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, and Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood. On the occasion, the first Rs 5 meal token was issued by Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who also partook in the meal.