BJD Rajya Sabha MP Debasish Samantray resigned from the party, citing dissatisfaction with VK Pandian's leadership. He blamed Pandian for the party's electoral defeat and hinted at possibly joining the BJP in the near future.

BJD MP Resigns, Cites Dissatisfaction with Leadership

In a major setback for the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Rajya Sabha MP Debasish Samantray resigned from the party on Monday, citing deep-seated dissatisfaction with the party's current leadership structure and the continued influence of former bureaucrat turned politician VK Pandian.

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Samantray formally submitted his resignation letter to BJD President Naveen Patnaik in the morning before heading to tender his resignation from his Upper House seat.

"This morning, I sent a letter of resignation from my primary membership to the BJD President, Naveen Patnaik. I outlined certain reasons in that letter. Then, I went to submit my resignation from the Rajya Sabha seat," Samantray told ANI.

Blames VK Pandian for Electoral Losses

The outgoing MP articulated a clear breakdown in trust between himself and the party leadership, specifically pointing toward the management of the party's recent electoral losses. "I felt there was no future for me within the BJD because the party continues to operate under the leadership of VK Pandian. Naveen Patnaik is unwilling to acknowledge that the primary reason for the Biju Janata Dal's electoral defeat and the subsequent weakening and debilitation of the organisation lies squarely with Pandian. Entrusting such immense political responsibility to a non-politician is bound to tarnish the Biju Janata Dal's reputation and cause significant damage. Yet, Naveen Babu continues to shield and protect this man," Samantray stated.

When questioned about his future political moves and whether he intended to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Samantray did not deny the possibility, stating, "Well, as a politician, we naturally keep some options open. You will find out very soon when I will join."

BJP Reacts to Development

Reacting to Samantray's resignation and reports of his possible move towards the Bharatiya Janata Party, BJP leader Rabindra Narayan Behera said the political situation in Odisha reflects a shift in favour of the ruling party.

Speaking on the development to ANI, Behera said, "Right now, BJD's wickets are falling one by one in Odisha. See, the governance that was there... look at the state of TMC, the governance of BJD was 'dabanggiri' (hooliganism). It wasn't good governance. It was more about creating terror. That's why it's having an effect now. Everyone was suffocated in that party. The Bharatiya Janata Party's double-engine government has come to Odisha, and good governance is going on. 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, ' the slogan given by PM Modi, is going on. That's why today we heard that Rajya Sabha MP Debasish Samantaray is resigning from the Rajya Sabha."

On reports of him joining the BJP, Behera said the party would follow whatever decision is taken at the organisational level. He added, "Whatever decision the party takes, we are with it. We will definitely welcome him if the party takes that decision. Whatever decision the party takes, we will welcome it." (ANI)