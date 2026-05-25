CJI Surya Kant told a lawyer 'don't take it so sentimentally' over a PIL filed against the backlash to his 'cockroach' remark. The bench refused an urgent hearing on pleas seeking a CBI probe into a satirical campaign and fake lawyer degrees.

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said, 'don't take it so sentimentally' as a lawyer mentioned a PIL saying a distorted and malicious narrative is being continued to malign the judiciary despite clarification by the CJI on "cockroach" remark.

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A bench of CJI Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and VM Pancholi refused an urgent hearing of pleas, saying there is no such grave urgency and it will be examined in due course.

Pleas Seek CBI Probe

Two advocates mentioned their plea, with one seeking directions that the courtroom exchange cannot be used for commercial purposes and a CBI probe into the issue of fake lawyer degrees. Another PIL sought a CBI probe into the activities associated with the "Cockroach Janata Party," a satirical online campaign that emerged after the CJI's 'cockroach' remark following recent remarks made during the proceedings.

When advocate NK Goswami mentioned the matter, the party was tarnishing the image of the judiciary, the CJI said, "Don't take it so sentimentally."

The petition filed by advocate Raja Choudhary sought a probe into alleged fake advocates and fraudulent law degrees of persons. The plea has also sought action against alleged commercial exploitation and monetised circulation of oral courtroom observations made during recent proceedings before the apex court.

Background of the 'Cockroach' Remark

The satirical social media movement came in response to an oral comment made by CJI, where he expressed concern over the growing number of lawyers allegedly holding fake law degrees and comparing unemployed youth turning to activism through media, social media and RTI to "cockroaches".

He said, "thousands of fraudulent people wearing black robes with serious doubts about their degrees". "There are already parasites of society who attack the system and you want to join hands with them? There are youngsters like cockroaches, who don't get any employment and don't have a place in a profession. Some of them become media, some of them become social media, some of them become RTI activists, some of them become other activists, and they start attacking everyone... and you people file contempt petitions..." CJI had told the lawyer who was seeking the conferment of the senior advocate designation.

The CJI later clarified that his observations were "misquoted" and were directed at individuals entering professions with "fake and bogus degrees," not unemployed youth. CJI Kant had said he was pained to see his oral observations during a court hearing being misrepresented. (ANI)