Jaipur administration has imposed a temporary internet ban to maintain law and order ahead of a JDA anti-encroachment drive. The drive aims to widen a road and involves demolishing five religious structures, prompting precautionary measures.

The Jaipur district administration has imposed a temporary ban on internet services as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order in view of the anti-encroachment drive proposed by the Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) for Monday. Jaipur Divisional Commissioner V Saravana Kumar issued the order, making this decision due to concerns that the misuse of social media platforms and internet-based services could lead to the spread of rumours and a breach of public peace.

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Road Widening Operation Details

A joint operation by the JDA and district administration is currently underway in the Jagatpura area to widen the road running parallel to the railway line near Nandpuri Underpass from its existing 25-30 feet to the designated 80 feet. The drive involves the removal of five religious structures, including a mosque, two temples, a satsang hall, and a mazar (shrine), which fall within the road's right-of-way.

Enforcement and Justification

Additional police forces have been deployed to maintain law and order during the demolition drive. Anand Sharma, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the JDA Vigilance Wing, noted that 134 encroachments were removed during a previous drive on May 22.

Owners of the religious structures and other encroachers had been given time to dismantle the constructions themselves; with the deadline now expired, the administration has initiated direct action. Officials highlighted that the road in question remains significantly narrower than its recorded width of 80 feet in several stretches, necessitating the current drive to ensure compliance with planning norms. (ANI)