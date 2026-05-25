A Delhi court extended CBI custody of Prahalad Kulkarni, a key accused in the NEET UG 2026 paper leak case, by two days. Co-accused Manisha Waghmare has been sent to judicial custody as the CBI investigates a larger conspiracy.

The Rouse Avenue Court on Monday extended the CBI custody of Prahalad Kulkarni by two days, while remanding co-accused Manisha Waghmare to judicial custody in connection with the NEET UG 2026 paper leak case. The decision by Special Judge (CBI) Ajay Gupta followed the expiry of a previous 10-day remand period.

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CBI prosecutors argued that further custody of Kulkarni is essential to gather additional evidence regarding the larger conspiracy and to identify specific locations where confidential questions were compromised. Kulkarni, a retired chemistry teacher and subject expert engaged by the National Testing Agency (NTA) to assist in paper setting, is accused of sharing confidential materials with unauthorised individuals.

Defence counsel for Kulkarni opposed the request, claiming the application lacked new facts and was merely a repetition of previous filings. Meanwhile, Manisha Waghmare's counsel argued that her continued detention was unwarranted, noting she had been in custody since the prior week.

Investigation Reveals Complex Distribution Web

According to the Central Bureau of Investigation, the case involves a complex web of distribution. Prahalad Kulkarni allegedly funnelled the leaked paper to Manisha Waghmare, who served as a primary intermediary. Waghmare allegedly passed the material to Dhananjay Lokhande in Pune, who further distributed it to Shubham Madhukar Khairnar.

Investigations have uncovered approximately Rs 6 lakh in suspicious banking transactions between Kulkarni and his relative, Shubham Khairnar.

Shubham Khairnar allegedly struck a deal to sell the paper to Yash Yadav for Rs 15 lakh. Yadav reportedly received the Physics, Chemistry, and Biology question papers via Telegram on April 29.

The investigation alleged that Yash Yadav then negotiated a deal with Mangilal Khatik for Rs 10 lakh. Khatik is accused of circulating printed copies to his son, his son's friend Vikas Biwal, and others, while also hiring a teacher to provide solved answers to the leaked questions.

Digital Evidence Recovered

The CBI has already recovered various digital assets, including WhatsApp chats and PDF files, from the devices of several accused persons. Forensic examinations of seized mobile phones are currently underway to recover deleted evidence as the agency works to map the full extent of the operation across multiple states.