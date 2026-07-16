A biker in Rajasthan's Jaipur is winning praise after putting his own safety on the line to help an ambulance cut through the city's choking traffic, ensuring it reached the hospital without unnecessary delays.

A biker in Rajasthan'sJaipur is winning praise after putting his own safety on the line to help an ambulance cut through the city's choking traffic, ensuring it reached the hospital without unnecessary delays. His act of compassion, captured on camera, has now gone viral, with social media hailing him as a real-life hero.

The video, shared on Instagram by Abhimanyu Jain, shows him riding towards his destination when he noticed an ambulance struggling to make its way through the congested roads. Realising every second could be crucial, Jain immediately sprang into action.

Accelerating ahead, he reached the next intersection just as the traffic signal was about to turn red. Determined not to let the ambulance get stuck, he stepped in to create a clear passage.

Jain believed his quick thinking could make the difference between life and death.

"Without thinking twice, I blocked the oncoming traffic so the ambulance could pass without losing precious time," Jain explained.

He continued helping at the next junction as well, urging an e-rickshaw driver to move aside so the ambulance could safely cross the intersection without slowing down.

In the final stretch, Jain took an even bigger risk by briefly riding on the wrong side of the road, allowing the ambulance to avoid a lengthy detour and continue its journey unhindered.

The heartwarming video has struck a chord online, with users applauding Jain's courage and selflessness.

"Men and their obsession to help everyone," wrote one user, while another commented, "You are so brave. Kudos to you for helping the ambulance and those inside."

Another user wrote, "This is no small action. You put your life in danger multiple times to save someone else. That is a big sacrifice. All praise to you."

A fourth user wrote: "God can't be everywhere. In difficult situations, they send angels like you to help those in need. Amazing work. God bless you."