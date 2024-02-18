Jain muni Acharya Vidhyasagar Maharaj passes away at 77, PM Modi expresses grief

Reflecting on a personal connection, PM Modi recalled his visit to the Chandragiri Jain Mandir in Dongargarh, Chhattisgarh, last year, where he spent time with Acharya Shri 108 Vidhyasagar Ji Maharaj and received his blessings.

Jain muni Acharya Vidhyasagar Maharaj breathed his last at Chandragiri Teerth in Dongargarh, Chhattisgarh, leaving behind a legacy of spiritual wisdom and profound contributions to society. The demise of this revered figure elicited condolences and tributes from prominent political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who took to social media to express his grief.

Mourning the loss on a public platform, PM Modi shared heartfelt sentiments about Acharya Shri 108 Vidhyasagar Ji Maharaj's impact on society. In a tweet, PM Modi acknowledged the Jain muni's significant contributions, particularly in spiritual awakening, poverty alleviation, healthcare, and education.

The news of the saint's passing also prompted a response from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda, who expressed shock and reverence. Taking to X, Nadda highlightedthe Jain monk's spiritual heritage of Jainism and emphasized the enduring guidance that Acharya Shri 108 Vidhyasagar Ji Maharaj's teachings would offer to society and culture.

As the nation mourns the passing of Acharya Vidhyasagar Maharaj, his teachings and legacy continue to resonate, leaving an indelible mark on spiritual and societal realms.