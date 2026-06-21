Gujarat Minister Kamlesh Patel called jails 'Prayashchit Bhavan' while appointing 11 new prison officers. He urged them to work with dedication and humanity, focusing on prisoners' mental well-being and vocational training for their rehabilitation.

While addressing the appointment letter distribution programme for Class-1 and Class-2 officers, Minister of State for Prisons Kamlesh Patel on Sunday stated that in the present era, jails are no longer just places for serving punishment but have become 'Prayashchit Bhavan' and correctional institutions. When we perform our duties with honesty and dedication, God also takes care of our families.

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According to an official statement released by the Minister's office, appointment letters were distributed to a total of 11 newly appointed Class-1 and Class-2 officers under the Prison Division of the Home Department at Swarnim Sankul, Gandhinagar, by Minister of State for Prisons Kamlesh Patel and other dignitaries present on the occasion.

Minister invokes 'Karmayoga', urges humane approach

On this occasion, Minister of State Kamlesh Patel recalled Lord Krishna's principle of 'Karmayoga' and inspired the newly appointed officers to work with dedication and excellence. He stated that not every person who enters a jail is a born criminal or possesses a criminal mindset. Often, individuals are pushed towards crime due to circumstances. Therefore, prison officials must perform their duties with humanity and sincerity.

Emphasis on Mental Well-being

Emphasising the importance of mental well-being, the Minister said that while the government is making adequate arrangements for physical health, it is equally essential to ensure the mental well-being of prisoners. To make inmates mentally strong, prison officers and staff must first become mentally resilient and empowered themselves.

Vocational Training for Self-Reliance

Citing the example of Sabarmati Jail, he said that several small and large-scale industries such as carpentry work, furniture manufacturing, and food packaging are being successfully operated by inmates there. Such vocational training will enable prisoners to become self-reliant even after their release.

He further stressed that a special humanitarian and sensitive approach should be adopted towards women inmates and any young children accompanying them.

Modernising Prison Administration

Under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and the leadership of Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, the State Government is continuously making efforts to strengthen, modernize, and enhance the efficiency of the prison administration.

He added that the induction of newly appointed officers will further accelerate prison administration, security management, and correctional services.

He stated that wherever they are posted in Gujarat, the officers should undertake exemplary prison reform initiatives so that Gujarat's prisons and the department earn recognition and pride across the country.

On this occasion, Principal Secretary (Home) Nipuna Torawane, senior officials of the Home Department and Prison Division, and the newly appointed officers were present. (ANI)