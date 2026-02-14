Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth, Southern Army Commander, said Jointness, Atmanirbharta, and Innovation (JAI) are essential for military preparedness amid global instability, underlining that 'if JAI is the method, then Vijay (victory) is the outcome'.

Amid rising global instability and rapidly evolving security challenges, Jointness, Atmanirbharta and Innovation (JAI) are no longer optional but essential for India's military preparedness, said Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Southern Command, while addressing the two-day JAI se Vijay Seminar on Friday in Pune.

Setting the tone of the seminar, Lt Gen Seth underlined that "if JAI is the method, then Vijay is the outcome," adding that "without JAI, there is no Vijay." He emphasised that the three pillars together form the pathway to success for India's armed forces in an era marked by hardened strategic competition and open conflict across multiple theatres.

"It's an honour to welcome you all to this JAI Seminar on Jointness, Atmanirbharta and Innovation. We meet at a time when global security is under stress and strategic competition has hardened into open conflict in several theatres," he said.

The Changing Character of Warfare

Highlighting the changing character of warfare, the Southern Army Commander said that conflicts today are no longer confined to a single domain. "Future conflicts will not be linear or confined to narrow domains, but will involve rapid sequencing of effects across land, air, sea, cyber, anti-cognitive lines and the battle space," he noted.

Referring to ongoing global flashpoints, Lt Gen Seth said, "The world today is quite literally at war. The Ukraine conflict continues to reshape doctrines and force employment. The Middle East remains volatile. Indo-Pacific flashpoints are intensifying, and South Asian borders show how quickly local friction can escalate."

On India's operational experience, he cited Operation Sindoor as an example of modern, intelligence-driven warfare. "Operation Sindoor demonstrated the effective use of intelligence-driven, multi-domain force application with minimal escalation, all under conditions of heightened geopolitical risk," he said, adding that such experiences reinforce the need for integration, resilience and adaptability.

Jointness: A Mindset Beyond Structures

Stressing that jointness must evolve beyond structural reforms, Lt Gen Seth said true jointness is a mindset. "Jointness is often discussed in terms of organisational structures, integrated commands and joint doctrines. These reforms are essential, but true jointness goes beyond architecture. It is a culture, a mindset and a way of operating," he said.

He pointed out that fragmentation in modern conflict is a vulnerability. "In such an environment, fragmentation is vulnerability whereas integration is strength," he said, adding that decision-strike, cyber, space, maritime and land operations must converge in time and space to achieve decisive impact.

Sharing Southern Command's experience, Lt Gen Seth highlighted integrated exercises such as Exercise Trishul, which tested land, sea and air synchronisation, ISR, electronic warfare, cyber, drone and counter-drone operations. "Being physically together while directing operations across domains sent a powerful signal of unity of purpose at the highest level," he said.

Atmanirbharta: A Core National Security Requirement

On Atmanirbharta, the Army Commander said indigenous capability is a core national security requirement. "For India, Atmanirbharta is not just an industrial policy objective; it's a core national security requirement. It underpins operational readiness and strategic autonomy," he said.

He cited record defence production and export figures, noting that India has transitioned from an import-dependent posture to an emerging producer and exporter of defence hardware, supplying equipment to over 80 countries.

Fostering a Culture of Innovation

Turning to innovation, Lt Gen Seth said India must move from a public-sector-led model to a business-led innovation ecosystem. "The challenge is not merely improving rankings on the Global Innovation Index, but strengthening business-led research investment," he said, stressing the importance of translating ideas into fielded capabilities at speed and scale.

Conclusion: 'Without JAI, There is no Vijay'

Concluding his address, Lt Gen Seth reiterated that, "the pillars of JAI define how we train, equip and employ our armed forces. They are not abstract concepts, but the bedrock of operational readiness, combat effectiveness and force resilience. When cooperation becomes a selfless force, and innovation is institutionalised, victory is not merely a goal but a definite outcome. Therefore, without JAI, there is no Vijay. (ANI)