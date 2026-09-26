KPCC President BK Hariprasad alleges CEC Gyanesh Kumar conducted a secret voter revision, overruling dissent 14 times. He accused Kumar of removing 1.07 crore votes in Karnataka and called for his immediate resignation and arrest, terming it treason.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President B K Hariprasad has alleged that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar has conducted the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process secretly by overruling the dissent of the other two Election Commissioners 14 times in the last 10 months, which has shocked the citizens of the country.

Addressing a press conference, Hariprasad said it is the responsibility of the Commission to preserve the existence of democracy, but the democratic system itself has been overturned for one political party and one leader. "Gyanesh Kumar has removed 63 lakh votes in Bihar, 91 lakh in West Bengal and now 1.07 crore votes in Karnataka. Though Rahul Gandhi had clearly written to the Election Commission in February 2025, we condemn the unilateral decisions taken by the Commission without respect for the democratic system. As per media reports in the last two days, the move against democracy and the Constitution is clearly visible," he said.

'Act of Treason', Demands for Resignation

"This is an act of treason, and the Prime Minister, Home Minister and the Election Commission who have abetted it should be considered as treason. As per the decision taken in Parliament in 2023, no case can be registered, and no action can be taken against Election Commissioners. Therefore, Gyanesh Kumar should be made to resign immediately from the Central Election Commission and arrested. Condemning this open anti-Constitutional work, we have organised a protest tomorrow at Freedom Park and we have invited other parties too. Any party that believes in the democratic system can participate in this protest. If this continues, elections will become extinct in the coming days," he added.

Hariprasad announced that in the second phase, protests will be held in all districts demanding resignation and arrest of Gyanesh Kumar. "As per the report published in newspapers on Sept 23, what Rahul Gandhi had said earlier is clearly visible. Though Sukhbir Singh and Vivek Joshi expressed dissent 14 times in 10 months, decisions were taken unilaterally. Gyanesh Kumar has taken decisions without the consent of the other two commissioners. Despite opposition from two commissioners, Form 6 has been modified," Hariprasad alleged.

'Unconstitutional Decisions'

"When Rahul Gandhi raised his voice against vote theft, Gyanesh Kumar had said Rahul Gandhi should apologise before the people of the country. Now, for the unconstitutional decision that has taken place, Gyanesh Kumar does not deserve forgiveness," he added. The Karnataka Congress Chief also reiterated his party's call for the immediate resignation of the CEC in wake of the latest reports. "Gyanesh Kumar has no morality to continue in that position. A comprehensive autonomous inquiry should be conducted.

Allegations of Targeting Minorities, Dalits

On Thursday, I released a letter written by BJP MLA Abhay Patil in Belagavi stating that 2500 voters' votes should be deleted and held a press conference. Today I have applications of 65,000 deleted votes with me. These applications don't even have anyone's signature," he claimed. "We have verified and found that among the deleted votes, the majority are minorities and Dalits. They are trying to snatch away the voting rights of the poor. These attempts have taken place in Babaleshwar, Hubballi-Dharwad. The mistakes are not in the voters' list, but in the Election Commission's SIR process. If we talk about the Election Commission, it is the central BJP leaders who stand up to defend them. If we question the Election Commission, the Commission itself should answer. But BJP people are answering," Hariprasad said. (ANI)