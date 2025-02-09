Jagadguru Rambhadracharya highlights spiritual and cultural significance of Mahakumbh 2025

Jagadguru Rambhadracharya hailed Mahakumbh 2025 as the most magnificent and divine event ever, emphasizing its spiritual and cultural significance. He praised the 'Amrityog' and spiritual energy of the Triveni Sangam, urging devotees to seek spiritual wisdom alongside the holy dip.

He remarked, "No matter how much people criticize, I have experienced 'Amrityog' in this Kumbh. I have personally felt the spiritual energy present in the waters of Triveni Sangam."

Praising the management and grandeur of Mahakumbh 2025, he expressed that this Kumbh stands apart in every aspect. Reflecting on his decades of participation, he stated, "I have been coming to Kumbh since 1977, but I have never witnessed a more beautiful and divine Kumbh than this. It is truly a remarkable confluence of grandeur, devotion, and Indian culture."

He urged devotees to make the most of this sacred gathering, encouraging them not just to take a holy dip, but also to seek spiritual wisdom in the company of saints.

