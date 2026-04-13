Indian flagged LPG vessel 'Jag Vikram' is set to arrive at Kandla with 20,400 MT of LPG. Its passage through the Strait of Hormuz is a breakthrough, being the first since a US-Iran ceasefire, marking a win for Indian maritime trade.

Indian flagged vessel 'Jag Vikram', carrying 20,400 metric tonnes of LPG, is likely to arrive at Kandla, Gujarat, on April 14, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said on Monday.

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Landmark Transit Through Strait of Hormuz

Addressing an inter-ministerial briefing, Additional Secretary Mukesh Mangal said that the vessel with 24 seafarers on board crossed the Strait of Hormuz on April 11. The transit marks a breakthrough for New Delhi, as it is the first Indian ship to navigate the strategic corridor after the announcement of a 14-day ceasefire between the US and Iran, aimed at cooling regional hostilities and restoring essential maritime trade routes.

"Indian flagged LPG vessel Jag Vikram, which crossed the Strait of Hormuz on April 11, is likely to reach Kandla on April 14. The vessel is carrying 20,400 metric tonnes of LPG, and there are 24 seafarers on board." Mukesh Mangal said.

Ministry Assures Regional Safety

The Additional Secretary further provided a reassuring update on the status of vessels and crew members in the Gulf region, highlighting that no incident has been reported involving Indian vessels in the past 24 hours.

"We have received no report of any incident related to an Indian-flagged vessel in the last 24 hours. The Ministry has facilitated safe repatriation of more than 2177 Indian seafarers till now, including 93 seafarers in the last 24 hours," he said.

The ministry emphasised its commitment to ensuring seafarer welfare and uninterrupted maritime operations, highlighting continuous coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs, Indian missions, and maritime stakeholders.

Indian Port Operations Normal

"Operations are normal at every Indian port, and there have been no reports of any congestion," the Ministry added.

The importance of passage of Jag Vikram is further highlighted by the fact that nearly 90 per cent of India's liquefied petroleum gas imports are sourced from nations in the Gulf region. (ANI)