Telangana BJP President Ramchander Rao slammed Congress and the INDI alliance over student protests in Jharkhand, saying they want students to be used for political benefits. He also criticised the proposed FCRA Bill, calling it a threat to India's sovereignty.

BJP Slams Congress, INDI Alliance Over Jharkhand Protests

Telangana BJP President Ramchander Rao on Saturday slammed Congress and the INDI alliance over students' protest in Jharkhand, saying that they are playing a "dubious and hypocritical role" and they want the students o be used only for their "political intentions" and "political benefits."

"The Congress and the INDI alliance are playing a dubious and hypocritical role. The students are fighting even in Keralam. But Rahul Gandhi doesn't see all these things... The Congress Party and the INDI alliance are trying to exploit the situation in Delhi, but they don't speak about Jharkhand. Congress Party's stand exposes that they want the students to be used only for their political intentions and political benefits," he said.

The remark comes amid the Jharkhand protests demanding the cancellation of the Preliminary Test (PT) for the 14th Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) Combined Civil Services Examination and a review of examinations conducted through TDPL agencies.

Rao Criticises FCRA Amendment Bill

Moreover, he also criticised the proposed Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment, or FCRA, Bill, saying that it questions the sovereignty of the country.

"Interference by other countries like the US is not proper because it is an internal matter of the country... This is nothing but questioning the sovereignty of India," he said.

The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, seeks to establish a Designated Authority tasked with overseeing foreign contributions and assets acquired through such capital in instances where an entity's FCRA registration stands cancelled, surrendered or lapsed.

The proposed legislation explicitly mandates that if such assets comprise a place of worship, the Designated Authority is required to maintain its religious character intact.

Furthermore, it seeks to scale down the maximum penalty for statutory violations from five years' imprisonment to one year. (ANI)