Northern Railway's Jammu Division ran special trains on July 24 for passengers stranded in Kashmir Valley after heavy rains and road closures on the National Highway, providing a safe and reliable alternative for over 1,500 people to reach their destinations.

Special Trains for Stranded Passengers

Northern Railway's Jammu Division on Friday operated special trains for the convenience of tourists and other passengers travelling in the Kashmir Valley after heavy rains and inclement weather disrupted road traffic on the National Highway.

According to an official release issued by the Jammu Division, the special train services were operated on July 24 to provide relief to passengers stranded in the Kashmir Valley and ensure safe and uninterrupted travel despite the road disruptions.

As per the release, a special train departed from Sangaldan (SGDN) at 13:45 hrs on Friday. The train halted at Banihal (BAHL) and Anantnag (ANT) before reaching Srinagar (SINA) at 16:40 hrs. The release further stated that during its return journey, the same train departed from Srinagar at 17:00 hrs. En route, it halted at Banihal and is scheduled to reach Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra (SVDK) at 20:15 hrs. Additionally, Train No. 74620 has been extended from Sangaldan to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, the release said.

Railways a Reliable Alternative Amidst Road Closures

According to the Jammu Division, more than 1,500 passengers availed the facility of these special train services. The operation of the trains provided passengers with a safe and quick mode of travel during the disruption caused by the closure of the National Highway.

The release noted that in the event of road closures, the railway network proved to be a reliable alternative for passengers, helping them reach their destinations on time. It also stated that a special train had earlier been operated on July 23 from Srinagar to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra to facilitate passenger movement.

Speaking about the special arrangement, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Jammu, Shri Uchit Singhal said, "Passenger convenience and safety is our top priority. Due to bad weather and road closure, we took an immediate decision to run special trains so that passengers do not face any inconvenience. We request passengers to check train information through the NTES App, IRCTC website, or 139 helpline before undertaking their journey."

The Jammu Division said serving passengers remains its continuous commitment. (ANI)