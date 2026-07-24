Delhi Police debunked a viral graphic claiming a Woman Head Constable died during the Jantar Mantar protest. They termed it fake and warned of legal action. Cops also refuted a video of a man claiming to be a resigned SI joining the protest.

Delhi Police debunk fake news of woman cop's death

Delhi Police on Friday dismissed a viral graphic which claimed that a Delhi Police Women Head Constable had died during the Jantar Mantar protest, asserting that no such incident had taken place and warning of strict legal action against those responsible for creating and circulating the misinformation. In a post on its official X handle, Delhi Police urged the public not to believe or share unverified information.

The Delhi Police, in its post on X, said, "A fabricated graphic falsely claiming that a Delhi Police Women Head Constable died during the Jantar Mantar protest is fake and fabricated. No such incident has occurred. This is malicious, and strict legal action will be taken against those creating, circulating or amplifying such fake content. Do not believe or share unverified information." The police clarified that the viral claim regarding the alleged death of a Delhi Police Women Head Constable during the Jantar Mantar protest was entirely false and had no basis in fact. Emphasising that the circulation of such misleading content was malicious, Delhi Police warned that strict legal action would be taken against individuals involved in creating, sharing or amplifying the fabricated claim.

Police refute claims of 'resigned' SI joining protest

Earlier in the day, Delhi Police issued other clarifications refuting viral social media posts about the ongoing student protests at Jantar Mantar. The force called the claims "false and misleading" and warned of strict legal action against those spreading fake content. The police first addressed a viral video featuring a man who claimed to be a Delhi Police Sub-Inspector who had recently resigned from service to join the student demonstrations. Following an internal check, law enforcement confirmed no such officer exists on their official records.

In a post on its official X handle, Delhi Police said, "A video is being circulated on social media in which an individual claims to be a Delhi Police Sub-Inspector who had recently resigned from service to join the ongoing protest. The claim is false. Verification of Delhi Police records has found no Sub-Inspector matching the details claimed in the video." The Delhi Police further stated, "The video is false, misleading, and appears to be a deliberate attempt to spread misinformation. Strict legal action will be taken against those found creating, circulating, or amplifying such fake content. The public is advised to rely only on official information issued by Delhi Police and refrain from sharing unverified claims."

Background: Student protests and 'Chalo Sansad' march

The clarifications come in the wake of heightened tensions following a July 20 'Chalo Sansad' march organised by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP). Thousands of students gathered after weeks of demonstrations and a hunger strike to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination paper leaks. When protesters attempted to force their way through security barricades in central Delhi, security personnel responded with tear gas and lathi-charge to disperse the crowd. While online videos showed demonstrators being manhandled, Delhi Police maintained that force was deployed only after a section of the crowd turned violent and engaged in stone-pelting.

Government response and CJP meeting

Meanwhile, the Union Cabinet approved amendments to the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, amid continuing nationwide protests over the NEET examination paper leak. The proposed amendment Bill is likely to be taken up for consideration and passage in Parliament on Monday (July 27).

Earlier in the day, representatives of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) met Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh to discuss their demands related to the ongoing agitation. Following the meeting, the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) claimed that the government had sought time till Saturday afternoon to deliberate on their demand for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. (ANI)