Eight officials were suspended and a contractual employee was disengaged by the J&K School Education Dept over two books with separatist content procured for school libraries. An inquiry has been ordered into the procurement and the authors banned.

The Jammu and Kashmir School Education Department, on the order of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, has placed eight officials under suspension and disengaged a contractual employee after two books procured for government school libraries were found to contain content related to separatism, prompting the administration to order a departmental inquiry.

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According to Government Order dated July 4 2026, the action follows the procurement of age-appropriate books under the Samagra Shiksha library grant for 1,832 Government Schools and 394 PM SHRI Schools, for which the Education of India (EOI) was floated. The order stated that four sub-committees of experts and academicians from both Jammu and Kashmir divisions were constituted to select library books for Primary, Upper Primary, Secondary and Higher Secondary classes. These committees selected 463 books submitted by 364 publishers.

Controversial Books Identified

However, the order noted that two books were withdrawn through separate orders issued on July 3, 2026. The books are Personalities and Legends of J&K, authored by Dr. Hilal Ahmad and Mr Santosh Meena and published by Oberoi Book Service, Jammu, and Great Personalities of Jammu and Kashmir, authored by Dr. Sushant Giri and published by Aurora Prakashan, Delhi. According to the order, 123 copies of the first book had been supplied to schools in Jammu, Ramban and Udhampur districts, while 128 copies of the second book had been supplied to schools in Jammu and Baramulla districts.

'Serious Negligence' Cited in Order

The order stated, "It has come to the notice of the department that these books have highly inappropriate content, it is quite evident that there was serious negligence, dereliction of duty and lack of proper due diligence was carried out by the members of the Sub Committee Series 4 and Supervisory Officers while recommending such books which contained content related to separatism which has potential for creating law and order situations."

It further said, "Keeping in view the above facts and circumstances of the matter, the members of the Sub Committee Series 4 appear to be responsible for such serious lapses and negligence unbecoming of government servants."

Officials Placed Under Suspension

The suspended officials are Fazil Imran Saddiqui, Coordinator Library, Samagra Shiksha; Gurjeet Singh, Assistant Coordinator, Samagra Shiksha; Sanjeev Sharma, Principal, Government Higher Secondary School, Kote Pannu, Kathua; Shazia Kousar, Academic Officer, SCERT Jammu; Imtiyaz Ahmad Mir, Lecturer, BHSS Wathoora, Budgam; Niranjan Sharma, Lecturer, Government Higher Secondary School Badhat, Kishtwar; Renu Mengi, Lecturer, DIET Jammu; and Rajmohini, Lecturer, Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Poonch.

The order said the suspended officials will remain attached to the Administrative Department (School Education Department) during the period of suspension. It further directed that Sheikh Suheil Ahmad, Computer Assistant (Contractual) attached to the Coordinator Library, Samagra Shiksha, be disengaged from his contractual engagement with immediate effect.

Inquiry Ordered into Lapses

The order also appointed Ashwani Kumar, IAS, Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Power Development Department, as the Inquiry Officer to conduct an inquiry into the matter. Rohit Sharma, JKAS, Additional Secretary to the Government, General Administration Department, has been appointed as the Presenting Officer. The Inquiry Officer has been directed to submit the report to the competent authority within 30 days.

Further, the order stated that the aforementioned authors and publishers have been banned and blacklisted in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. It also directed that all printed material authored and/or published by them be withdrawn from the Union Territory. (ANI)