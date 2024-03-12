Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IUML moves Supreme Court against CAA implementation, terms it 'discriminatory'

    As a key player challenging the CAA through a series of writ petitions, IUML argues that the legislation's presumed constitutionality is not applicable when the law is considered "manifestly arbitrary."

    In response to the recent notification of rules to enforce the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) 2019 by the Union Government, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has taken swift action, moving to the Supreme Court with a plea for an immediate stay on its implementation.

    As a key player challenging the CAA through a series of writ petitions, IUML argues that the legislation's presumed constitutionality is not applicable when the law is considered "manifestly arbitrary." Contending that the Act, by tying citizenship to religion, is "prima facie unconstitutional and discriminatory," IUML urges the Supreme Court to intervene and issue a stay order.

    The political party emphasizes that the deferment of CAA's implementation, which remained inactive for 4.5 years, wouldn't cause any prejudice but would prevent potential complications if citizenship granted under the act were later revoked.

    IUML has maintained its position, clarifying that its objection lies in the religious exclusion aspect and not against granting citizenship to migrants. It suggests making the implementation religion-neutral to align with the Constitution's basic structure of secularism.

    On Monday, the CAA was put into effect with the Centre notifying the rules four years after its contentious passage in Parliament. The law aims to expedite citizenship for undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan who entered India before December 31, 2014.

