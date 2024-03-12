Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Supreme Court directs Centre to consider special package for Kerala as one time measure amid financial crisis

    The Supreme Court on Tuesday (Mar 12) asked the Centre to consider a special package for Kerala amid the financial crisis in the state. The top court also asked to relax the borrowing limits for the current financial year. 

    Supreme Court directs Centre to consider special package for Kerala as one time measure amid financial crisis anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Mar 12, 2024, 12:45 PM IST

    New Delhi: In a major relief for Kerala, the Supreme Court on Tuesday (Mar 12) asked the Centre to relax the borrowing limits for the state for the current financial year before March 31, 2024 as a one-time measure as a special case. Despite initially raising objections to granting relaxations, N Venkataraman, the Additional Solicitor General for India, ultimately agreed to provide instructions from the government after some persuasion by the Court. He committed to returning tomorrow at 10:30 AM with the necessary information.

    Also read: Centre declines Kerala's request for additional borrowing of Rs 19,370 crore

    The development occurred after Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal brought up Kerala's suit before a bench consisting of Justices Surya Kant and KV Viswanathan. Sibal informed the court that the negotiations between the State and the Centre, which took place on the Court's suggestion last week, had failed. Last week, the Centre declined Kerala's request to permit borrowing of Rs 19,351 crore.

    In the previous hearing, the Court had urged the Union government to permit additional borrowing of Rs. 13,608 crores without requiring the State to withdraw the suit filed in the Supreme Court.

    Kerala initiated the original suit against the Centre under Article 131 of the Constitution, challenging its norms on borrowing limits. The Court had previously recommended talks between the State and the Centre to seek a resolution.

    Kerala in its petition stated that the state is reeling under a severe financial crisis and that there is a shortage of funds to disburse pension, dearness allowance, benefits, etc. There is a situation of overdraft. Kerala also informed that they only have money to pay salaries. The court emphasized the importance of addressing Kerala's financial crisis, affirming the right of individuals to petition for solutions.

    The Supreme Court had previously urged the involved parties to resolve the matter through amicable discussions, acknowledging the court's limitations in financial affairs. Despite the Centre's offer to allow Kerala to borrow Rs 13,608 crores if the state withdrew its petition, Kerala remained steadfast in its demand for what it believes it rightfully deserves, expressing its intent to continue its legal pursuit.

    Last Updated Mar 12, 2024, 12:45 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka farmers react to chilli price decline with violence: APMC office targeted, vehicles burnt in Byadagi vkp

    Karnataka farmers react to chilli price decline with violence: APMC office targeted, vehicles burnt in Byadagi

    Kerala to move Supreme Court against implementation of CAA anr

    Kerala to move Supreme Court against implementation of CAA

    Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar resigns along with his cabinet

    Who will replace Manohar Lal Khattar as Haryana CM?

    BREAKING Manohar Lal Khattar resigns as Haryana chief minister snt

    Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar resigns along with his Cabinet ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024

    CAA goes LIVE! Visit this website for Indian citizenship

    BREAKING: CAA goes LIVE! Visit this website for Indian citizenship

    Recent Stories

    IPL 2024: BCCI declares Rishabh Pant 'FIT' as wicketkeeper-batter for upcoming season snt

    BREAKING: BCCI declares Rishabh Pant 'FIT' as wicketkeeper-batter for IPL 2024; Shami, Krishna ruled out

    Triptii Dimri shares she was heartbroken over lack of recognition for 'Laila Majnu' RKK

    Triptii Dimri shares she was heartbroken over lack of recognition for 'Laila Majnu'

    John Barnett found dead: 5 shocking claims made by the Boeing whistleblower snt

    John Barnett found dead: 5 shocking claims made by the Boeing whistleblower

    Karnataka farmers react to chilli price decline with violence: APMC office targeted, vehicles burnt in Byadagi vkp

    Karnataka farmers react to chilli price decline with violence: APMC office targeted, vehicles burnt in Byadagi

    Who is Arjun Syam - the first captain of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6? rkn

    Who is Arjun Syam - the first captain of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6?

    Recent Videos

    Navy Dornier aircraft conducts medical evacuation in Lakshadweep

    Navy Dornier aircraft conducts medical evacuation in Lakshadweep (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE A R Rahman Speaks to Asianet News on 'The Goat Life', 'Le Musk' and AI in music industry

    EXCLUSIVE! A R Rahman Speaks to Asianet News on 'The Goat Life', 'Le Musk' and AI in music industry (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi empowers rural women, distributes 1000 drones and facilitates SHG loans AJR

    PM Modi empowers rural women, distributes 1000 drones and facilitates SHG loans

    Video Icon
    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi takes playful swipe at environmental ironies at National Creators Award ceremony (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi takes playful swipe at environmental ironies at National Creators Award ceremony (WATCH)

    Video Icon