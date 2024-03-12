'Not acceptable': Thalapathy Vijay denounces CAA, calls for Tamil Nadu's opposition

On February 2, Thalapathy Vijay officially announced the name of his political party as Tamilaga Vetri Kazham, expressing his commitment to public welfare. He clarified that the party would not contest the 2024 elections or align with any existing political party.

Tamil actor and politician Thalapathy Vijay has expressed his disapproval of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and urged the Tamil Nadu government not to implement it in the state. On Monday, the Narendra Mod government announced the implementation of CAA by notifying the rules, four years after its passage in Parliament, sparking widespread criticism.

In a statement posted on his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's (TVK) official X account, Thalapathy Vijay wrote in Tamil, "It is not acceptable to implement any law like the Indian Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 (CAA) in an environment where all citizens of the country live with social harmony. The leaders should ensure that this law does not get implemented in Tamil Nadu."

On February 2, Thalapathy Vijay officially announced the name of his political party as Tamilaga Vetri Kazham, expressing his commitment to public welfare. He clarified that the party would not contest the 2024 elections or align with any existing political party.

"All are carving for good politics, especially in Tamil Nadu, where people desire selfless, truthful politics without caste or religious differences. Importantly, politics should align with the Indian Constitution and uphold Tamil Nadu State rights based on the principle that 'By Birth, all are the same,'" the actor had said.

Thalapathy Vijay, a popular figure in Tamil cinema, expressed gratitude to the people of Tamil Nadu, emphasizing his desire to contribute positively to their well-being. Currently, he is engaged in the shooting of his upcoming film tentatively titled "Thalapathy 68," directed by Venkat Prabhu.