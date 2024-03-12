Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Not acceptable': Thalapathy Vijay denounces CAA, calls for Tamil Nadu's opposition

    On February 2, Thalapathy Vijay officially announced the name of his political party as Tamilaga Vetri Kazham, expressing his commitment to public welfare. He clarified that the party would not contest the 2024 elections or align with any existing political party.

    Not acceptable: Thalapathy Vijay denounces CAA, calls for Tamil Nadu's opposition AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 12, 2024, 12:46 PM IST

    Tamil actor and politician Thalapathy Vijay has expressed his disapproval of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and urged the Tamil Nadu government not to implement it in the state. On Monday, the Narendra Mod government announced the implementation of CAA by notifying the rules, four years after its passage in Parliament, sparking widespread criticism.

    In a statement posted on his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's (TVK) official X account, Thalapathy Vijay wrote in Tamil, "It is not acceptable to implement any law like the Indian Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 (CAA) in an environment where all citizens of the country live with social harmony. The leaders should ensure that this law does not get implemented in Tamil Nadu."

    Kerala to move Supreme Court against implementation of CAA

    On February 2, Thalapathy Vijay officially announced the name of his political party as Tamilaga Vetri Kazham, expressing his commitment to public welfare. He clarified that the party would not contest the 2024 elections or align with any existing political party.

    "All are carving for good politics, especially in Tamil Nadu, where people desire selfless, truthful politics without caste or religious differences. Importantly, politics should align with the Indian Constitution and uphold Tamil Nadu State rights based on the principle that 'By Birth, all are the same,'" the actor had said.

    Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar resigns along with his Cabinet ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024

    Thalapathy Vijay, a popular figure in Tamil cinema, expressed gratitude to the people of Tamil Nadu, emphasizing his desire to contribute positively to their well-being. Currently, he is engaged in the shooting of his upcoming film tentatively titled "Thalapathy 68," directed by Venkat Prabhu.

    Last Updated Mar 12, 2024, 12:46 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Supreme Court directs Centre to consider special package for Kerala as one time measure amid financial crisis anr

    Supreme Court directs Centre to consider special package for Kerala as one time measure amid financial crisis

    Karnataka farmers react to chilli price decline with violence: APMC office targeted, vehicles burnt in Byadagi vkp

    Karnataka farmers react to chilli price decline with violence: APMC office targeted, vehicles burnt in Byadagi

    Kerala to move Supreme Court against implementation of CAA anr

    Kerala to move Supreme Court against implementation of CAA

    Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar resigns along with his cabinet

    Who will replace Manohar Lal Khattar as Haryana CM?

    BREAKING Manohar Lal Khattar resigns as Haryana chief minister snt

    Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar resigns along with his Cabinet ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024

    Recent Stories

    Supreme Court directs Centre to consider special package for Kerala as one time measure amid financial crisis anr

    Supreme Court directs Centre to consider special package for Kerala as one time measure amid financial crisis

    IPL 2024: BCCI declares Rishabh Pant 'FIT' as wicketkeeper-batter for upcoming season snt

    BREAKING: BCCI declares Rishabh Pant 'FIT' as wicketkeeper-batter for IPL 2024; Shami, Krishna ruled out

    Triptii Dimri shares she was heartbroken over lack of recognition for 'Laila Majnu' RKK

    Triptii Dimri shares she was heartbroken over lack of recognition for 'Laila Majnu'

    John Barnett found dead: 5 shocking claims made by the Boeing whistleblower snt

    John Barnett found dead: 5 shocking claims made by the Boeing whistleblower

    Karnataka farmers react to chilli price decline with violence: APMC office targeted, vehicles burnt in Byadagi vkp

    Karnataka farmers react to chilli price decline with violence: APMC office targeted, vehicles burnt in Byadagi

    Recent Videos

    Navy Dornier aircraft conducts medical evacuation in Lakshadweep

    Navy Dornier aircraft conducts medical evacuation in Lakshadweep (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE A R Rahman Speaks to Asianet News on 'The Goat Life', 'Le Musk' and AI in music industry

    EXCLUSIVE! A R Rahman Speaks to Asianet News on 'The Goat Life', 'Le Musk' and AI in music industry (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi empowers rural women, distributes 1000 drones and facilitates SHG loans AJR

    PM Modi empowers rural women, distributes 1000 drones and facilitates SHG loans

    Video Icon
    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi takes playful swipe at environmental ironies at National Creators Award ceremony (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi takes playful swipe at environmental ironies at National Creators Award ceremony (WATCH)

    Video Icon