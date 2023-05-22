Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Its documentary cast slur on India's reputation': Delhi HC issues summons to BBC on defamation suit

    Senior advocate Harish Salve, appearing for the NGO, said the suit for defamation against the BBC is in relation to the documentary which has "defamed" India and the whole system including the judiciary.

    Its documentary cast slur on India's reputation': Delhi HC issues summons to BBC on defamation suit AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 22, 2023, 11:51 AM IST

    The Delhi High Court on Monday (May 22) issued summons to the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) on a defamation suit filed by an NGO claiming that its documentary cast a slur on the reputation of India, its judiciary and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    Besides the UK-based BBC, Justice Sachin Datta also issued notice to the BBC (India) seeking its response on the suit filed by Gujarat-based NGO Justice for Trial.

    PM Modi honoured in Fiji and PNG; Here are other awards he received over the years

    The plea said BBC India is the local operation office and BBC (UK) has released the documentary -- "India: The Modi Question" -- which has two episodes.

    Senior advocate Harish Salve, appearing for the NGO, said the suit for defamation against the BBC is in relation to the documentary which has "defamed" India and the whole system including the judiciary.

    PM Modi conferred 'Companion of the Order', highest honour of Fiji in Recognition of His Global Leadership

    He contended that the documentary also makes insinuation against the prime minister. It was argued on behalf of the plaintiff that the documentary makes defamatory imputation and cast slur on the reputation of the country.

    The high court said, "Issue notice to the respondents through all permissible modes" and listed it for further hearing on September 15.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated May 22, 2023, 11:51 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    PM Modi honoured in Fiji and PNG Here are other awards he received over the years gcw

    PM Modi honoured in Fiji and PNG; Here are other awards he received over the years

    No reason for public to rush to banks: RBI Governor on Rs 2000 note withdrawal

    BREAKING: No reason for public to rush to banks: RBI Governor on Rs 2000 note withdrawal

    PM Modi conferred highest honour of Fiji by PM Sitiveni Rabuka; check details AJR

    PM Modi conferred 'Companion of the Order', highest honour of Fiji in Recognition of His Global Leadership

    Top Naxal Dinesh Gope's arrest from Delhi unravels shady extortion operation

    Extortion, shell firms, luring youth with bikes... Top Naxal's arrest from Delhi unravels shady operation

    Odisha Cabinet Reshuffle: Bikram Arukha, Sarada Nayak take oath as ministers; check details AJR

    Odisha Cabinet Reshuffle: Bikram Arukha, Sarada Nayak take oath as ministers; check details

    Recent Stories

    Malti Marie, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' baby girl just found a new paw-friend, see photos ADC

    Malti Marie, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' baby girl just found a new paw-friend, see photos

    IPL 2023 rcb vs gt At my best again RCB star Virat Kohli slams those questioning his T20 game after 7th IPL hundred snt

    'At my best again': RCB star Virat Kohli slams those questioning his T20 game after 7th IPL hundred

    PM Modi honoured in Fiji and PNG Here are other awards he received over the years gcw

    PM Modi honoured in Fiji and PNG; Here are other awards he received over the years

    No reason for public to rush to banks: RBI Governor on Rs 2000 note withdrawal

    BREAKING: No reason for public to rush to banks: RBI Governor on Rs 2000 note withdrawal

    Deepika Padukone breaks down her thoughts on Dwayne Johnson suffering from 'depression' vma

    Deepika Padukone breaks down her thoughts on Dwayne Johnson suffering from 'depression'

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon