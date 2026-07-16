Delhi Police arrested a 26-year-old auto-lifter for stealing scooties and renting them to delivery workers. The accused, Sunder Varjani, also committed online fraud of Rs 95,000. Six stolen scooties and a mobile phone were recovered.

Delhi Police have arrested a 26-year-old habitual auto-lifter who stole scooties and rented them out to delivery workers and recovered six stolen scooties and uncovered nearly Rs 95,000 in online fraud using a stolen mobile phone and debit card. The accused, identified as Sunder Varjani, a resident of North-West Delhi, was caught on July 15 near Sewa Bharati, Munshi Ram Colony, Indira Vikas Colony.

The Arrest and Investigation

A police team from PS IP Estate had laid a trap after tracing a stolen TVS Jupiter scooty using CCTV footage, technical surveillance, and NATGRID assistance. Central District Police said, "When Varjani arrived to unlock the stolen vehicle, the team immediately apprehended him. During interrogation, he confessed to stealing multiple scooties from Delhi and Haryana."

Police recovered six scooties at his instance, along with one stolen mobile phone, a debit card, and important documents. The arrest helped solve six motor vehicle theft cases, including incidents from PS IP Estate, New Delhi Railway Station, Wazirabad, Karol Bagh, Mukherjee Nagar in Delhi, and Samalkha in Panipat, Haryana. "This operation has busted an interstate vehicle theft module," the official added.

Modus Operandi Uncovered

Online Fraud

Investigators found that after stealing a scooty, Varjani removed the mobile phone and debit card inside it. He cracked the phone's password, accessed the owner's banking apps, and carried out fraudulent transactions worth around ₹95,000. Police are now tracing the money trail.

Vehicle Theft and Rental Scheme

According to the police, Varjani targeted unattended scooties parked near residential areas, railway stations, and public places. "After stealing them, he would hide the vehicles and rent them out to delivery boys working for platforms like Swiggy, Zomato, and Flipkart to earn money illegally," the official added.

Accused's Criminal History

He has a previous case registered against him under the Indian Penal Code for stolen property in 2023.

The operation was led by a team headed by Inspector Naresh Kumar, SHO PS IP Estate, under the supervision of ACP Rajeev Bhardwaj. Officials praised the team's use of technical intelligence and ground surveillance in cracking the case. (ANI)