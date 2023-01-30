Ahmedabad-bound Vistara flight diverted to Udaipur; here's why

Tata Sons, the parent firm of Vistara, is thinking about merging with Air India. The corporation is currently seeking to get the nations where these flights are operating to give them permission.

A Vistara flight (UK959) that had taken off from Delhi to land at Ahmedabad has been diverted to Udaipur on Monday (January 30), due to bad weather conditions.

In a tweet, Vistara said, "Flight UK959 from Delhi to Ahmedabad (DEL-AMD) has been diverted to Udaipur due to low visibility at Ahmedabad Airport and is expected to arrive in Udaipur at 9:10 am. In addition, a flight from Mumbai to Ahmedabad has been diverted back to Mumbai for the same reason.

"Flight UK939 from Mumbai to Ahmedabad(BOM-AMD) has been diverted to Mumbai due to low visibility at Ahmedabad Airport and is expected to arrive in Mumbai at 09:00 am Please stay tuned for further updates," Vistara said.

Recently, Vistara had announced that it would begin flights from Goa's new airport to Mumbai and Bengaluru from February 14.

In order to consolidate the resources of both airlines under a single name, the business is attempting to accelerate the merger process.

Vistara is a joint venture between Singapore Airlines and Tata Group. On November 29, 2022, the two companies made the merger of Air India and Vistara official.