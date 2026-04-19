Iran is managing diplomatic fallout after reported firing near two Indian vessels in the Strait of Hormuz. In response, India summoned the Iranian envoy to protest and demand safe passage for its ships. A senior Iranian representative sought to de-escalate tensions, emphasizing the strong, historical ties between the two nations.I

Iran has moved to contain diplomatic fallout after the reported firing near two Indian-flagged vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, with a senior representative of the Iranian leadership insisting that relations with India remain stable despite rising concern in New Delhi.

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The remarks came a day after India summoned the Iranian envoy to lodge a formal protest over the incident involving Indian commercial ships in one of the world’s most sensitive maritime corridors. New Delhi asked Tehran to ensure the safe movement of India-bound vessels through the strategic waterway after the ships were reportedly forced to alter course following gunfire nearby.

Responding to questions about the incident, Dr Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi, the representative of Iran’s Supreme Leader in India, attempted to calm tensions and stressed the depth of bilateral ties.

“Our relationship with India is very strong,” he said while speaking to reporters.

He added, “The relationship between Iran and India is rooted in 5,000 years of history... we hope that it will be okay and it will be solved.”

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Ilahi also highlighted the long-standing cooperation between the two nations in the energy sector, noting that India has benefited from its ties with Tehran for the movement of crude shipments through the Strait of Hormuz.

“India has benefited from the good relationship between Iran and India in getting their oil and tankers passing through the Strait of Hormuz,” he said.

The reassurance comes after distress calls from Indian vessels captured the panic among crew members during the confrontation. In one recorded transmission, a tanker officer could be heard pleading with Iranian forces: “You gave me clearance to go... You are firing now... Let me turn back.”

Indian authorities have not publicly detailed the exact circumstances behind the firing, but officials confirmed there were no casualties and no major damage to the ships. However, the incident has raised fresh concerns over the security of commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, through which a major share of India’s oil imports passes.

Despite the maritime confrontation, Tehran’s latest comments suggest both countries are trying to prevent the episode from escalating into a wider diplomatic crisis. Iranian officials appear keen to reassure New Delhi that the shipping incident will not disrupt broader economic and strategic ties.

With tensions already high in the Gulf, both India and Iran are now expected to remain in close contact to prevent another dangerous misunderstanding in one of the world’s most vital trade routes.

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