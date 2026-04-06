IT and election officials are raiding over ten locations in Chennai linked to former DMK functionary Jaffer Sadiq, the alleged mastermind of a Rs 2000 crore drug trafficking network, on suspicion of hoarding cash for voter bribery.

The election flying squad officials, along with Income Tax authorities, conducted searches at more than ten locations allegedly linked to former DMK functionary Jaffer Sadiq, who is alleged to be the mastermind behind an international drug trafficking network. Jaffer Sadiq was arrested in an alleged drug case and is currently out on bail.

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Background of the Drug Trafficking Case

In 2024, the Narcotics Control authorities arrested five individuals, including Jaffer Sadiq, who was serving as a DMK administrative wing functionary, for allegedly smuggling narcotics from Chennai to foreign countries via Delhi. Based on this case, the Enforcement Directorate registered a case alleging that drugs worth over Rs 2000 crore were trafficked and that illegal financial transactions were carried out through the proceeds. Investigations further revealed that the money earned from drug trafficking was also invested in the Tamil film industry through directors, including director Ameer.

Jaffer Sadiq was arrested in 2024 for allegedly smuggling and selling a high-value narcotic substance known as pseudoephedrine from Chennai to countries such as Australia and New Zealand via Delhi. While he is currently out on bail, Income Tax officials and election flying squads are now conducting raids at more than ten locations linked to him.

Raids Conducted on Suspicion of Voter Bribery

In particular, searches are underway at JSM Residency on Crescent Road in Egmore, Chennai, with armed paramilitary personnel accompanying the Income Tax officials. Similarly, raids are being conducted at his residence in Pattinapakkam, JSM Residency in Purasawalkam, Anna Salai, and other locations connected to Jaffer Sadiq, with armed security personnel present.

Preliminary information suggests that these raids are being conducted based on a complaint filed by election flying squads with the Income Tax Department, alleging that money had been stockpiled for distribution to voters in the upcoming legislative assembly elections.

At present, officials are continuing searches at properties and lodgings associated with Jaffer Sadiq. Authorities have indicated that the outcome of the raids will determine whether cash meant for voter bribery was indeed stored and whether any related documents have been seized. (ANI)