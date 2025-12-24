Union Minister Jitendra Singh and Goa CM Pramod Sawant congratulated ISRO on the successful launch of the LVM3-M6 mission, which placed the BlueBird Block-2 satellite in orbit to provide 4G/5G connectivity directly to mobile phones.

Ministers Hail Successful Launch

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Wednesday congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) following the successful launch of the LVM3-M6 mission carrying the BlueBird Block-2 satellite. "Kudos Team #ISRO for the successful launch of LVM3-M6 carrying BlueBird Block-2," Singh said. "With the visionary patronage of PM Sh @narendramodi, @isro continues to achieve one success after another, reiterating India's growing prowess in Space technology," he added.

Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant also hailed the achievement and praised ISRO scientists for the flawless execution of the mission. "Heartiest congratulations to @isro on the successful LVM3-M6 mission," Sawant said. "The flawless launch of the BlueBird Block-2 satellite marks a major step in providing 4G and 5G connectivity directly to mobile phones, even in the most remote regions," he added. "Salute to the dedication and brilliance of our ISRO scientists. Goa is proud of this remarkable achievement," Sawant said.

Mission Declared a Success

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched the BlueBird Block-2 communication satellite of the United States' AST SpaceMobile on Wednesday. The satellite was successfully placed in orbit and the mission was declared a success. The launch took place from the Satish Dhawan Space Station in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, at 8:55 AM IST.

Mission Details and Significance

The mission will deploy the next-generation communication satellite designed to provide high-speed cellular broadband directly to smartphones worldwide. The BlueBird Block-2 spacecraft would be the heaviest payload to be launched into Low Earth Orbit in the history of the LVM3 rocket.

ISRO stated that the LVM3-M6/BlueBird Block-2 Mission is a dedicated commercial mission onboard the LVM3 launch vehicle, which will launch the BlueBird Block-2 communication satellite of AST SpaceMobile, USA. This mission marks the sixth operational flight of LVM3. In this mission, LVM3-M6 will place the BlueBird Block-2 satellite into Low Earth Orbit, which is the largest commercial communications satellite to be deployed in Low Earth Orbit. It will also be the heaviest payload to be launched by LVM3 from Indian soil.

About LVM3 Launch Vehicle

LVM3, developed by ISRO, is a three-stage launch vehicle comprising two solid strap-on motors (S200), a liquid core stage (L110), and a cryogenic upper stage (C25). It has a lift-off mass of 640 tonnes, a height of 43.5 meters, and a payload capability of 4,200 kg to Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO). (ANI)