Gaganyaan Mission: ISRO's first test flight put on hold (WATCH)

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has delayed the launch of the Gaganyaan test mission, TV-D1, designed to evaluate the efficiency of the crew module's abort system. This mission plays a critical role in ensuring astronaut safety during space missions.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Saturday put on hold the maiden Gaganyaan test mission. Named TV-D1, short for the First Development Flight Test Vehicle, this mission aims to test the vehicle abort system, specifically the crew module and its escape system, which plays a vital role in ensuring astronaut safety during space missions. "The lift-off attempt of TV-D1 could not happen today. Initially, the launch was scheduled for 8 am. There was a postponement of the lift-off time to 8:45 am due to the weather situation. And we had a very smooth Automatic Launch Sequence (ALS) leading up to the command of the liftoff of the engine. But the engine ignition has not happened in the nominal course. We have to find out what went wrong with that. The vehicle is safe. We will have to reach the vehicle and then look at what has happened. We will come back soon after analysing what has triggered the hold on the ALS. What has happened is that the ground checkout computer has withheld the launch in view of the anomaly observed. So we will come back with the analysis of the anomaly, correct it and schedule the launch very soon. That would be announced a little later after the analysis is completed," ISRO chief Somanath said.

The primary objective of this mission is to take the crew module to a height of 17 kilometres within low Earth orbit and assess the abort system's functionality mid-air when the rocket is travelling at a speed of Mach 1.2, equivalent to 1482 kmph. The Crew Escape System will facilitate the separation of the Crew Module from the rocket after reaching a specified altitude.

The Indian Navy will take the lead in recovering the TV-D1 Crew Module after touchdown, approximately 10 kilometres from the Sriharikota coast. Recovery ships stationed at a safe distance in the sea will approach the Crew Module, with a team of divers attaching a buoy to hoist the module using a ship crane and transport it to the shore.

This mission assumes critical importance as it validates the efficacy of the system essential for ensuring astronaut safety during emergencies while journeying into outer space as part of the Gaganyaan program.

What is a Crew Module?

The Crew Module (CM) plays a pivotal role in the Gaganyaan mission, providing a pressurized environment for astronauts. However, for the Test Vehicle Abort mission-1 (TV-D1), an unpressurized CM is employed. This unpressurized CM closely matches the size and mass of the actual Gaganyaan CM, containing all the necessary systems for deceleration and recovery, including parachutes, recovery aids actuation systems, and pyrotechnic devices.

First of Four Tests

The Gaganyaan program encompasses four emergency escape test launches. TV-D1 marks the first, followed by subsequent test flights like TV-D2 and an uncrewed mission, LVM3-G1, featuring robotic payloads. Missions D3 and D4 are also in the pipeline, along with another uncrewed mission, LVM3 G2. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) emphasizes the essential role of these tests in evaluating critical technologies crucial for Gaganyaan's success and validating human safety precautions before the inaugural crewed mission in 2024.