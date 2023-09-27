Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'ISKCON biggest cheat', alleges BJP MP Maneka Gandhi; temple authority responds

    In response to Gandhi's accusations, ISKCON issued a statement refuting her claims. The temple authority expressed surprise at Gandhi's statements and emphasized its dedication to cow and bull protection, both in India and globally.

    ISKCON biggest cheat alleges BJP MP Maneka Gandhi; temple authority responds AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 27, 2023, 10:26 AM IST

    In a recent development, BJP MP and animal rights activist Maneka Gandhi on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), branding it as the "biggest cheat" in India. The BJP MP alleged that ISKCON sells cows from their gaushalas (cowsheds) to butchers and claimed that during her visit to an ISKCON gaushala in Anantpur, she found no dry cows and concluded that they had all been sold.

    She questioned ISKCON's commitment to cow protection and expressed doubt that anyone had sold as many cattle to butchers as they had.

    'I'm not FBI or part of Five Eyes': Jaishankar on terrorist Nijjar's murder investigation

    In a video Gandhi said, "The biggest cheat in India today is ISKCON. They establish gaushalas for which they get unlimited benefits from the government to run them. They get huge land...everything. I just visited their Anantpur Gaushala. Not a single dry cow is present. All are dairies. There is not a single calf. It means all of them were sold. ISCKON is selling all its cows to the butcher."

    In response to Gandhi's accusations, ISKCON issued a statement refuting her claims. The temple authority expressed surprise at Gandhi's statements and emphasized its dedication to cow and bull protection, both in India and globally.

    NIA conduct raids in 51 locations to dismantle Khalistani gangster network; check details

    ISKCON maintained that the cows and bulls in its care are not sold to butchers but are provided with lifelong care and protection.

    ISKCON spokesperson Yudhistir Govinda Das responded on X and said, "ISKCON has been at the forefront of cow and bull protection and care not just in India but globally. The cows and bulls are served for their life not sold to butchers as alleged."

    The temple authority further added in their statement, "ISKCON has pioneered cow protection in many parts of the world where beef is a staple diet. Within India, ISKCON runs more than 60 gaushalas protecting hundreds of sacred cows and bulls and providing personalized care for their entire lifetime. Many of the cows presently served in ISCKON's gaushalas were brought to us after being found abandoned, injured, or rescued from being slaughtered."

    The video and subsequent exchange have generated debate and controversy surrounding ISKCON's cow protection efforts, prompting the organization to defend its practices and reputation.

    Last Updated Sep 27, 2023, 10:26 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Hearing aid centre slapped fine of Rs 74,900 for damaged product rkn

    Kerala: Hearing aid centre slapped fine of Rs 74,900 for damaged product

    Kerala: Two youths die from electric trap set for wild boars; land owner buries bodies in Palakkad anr

    Kerala: Two youths die from electric trap set for wild boars; land owner buries bodies in Palakkad

    NIA conducts raid in 51 locations to dismantle Khalistani gangster network; check details AJR

    NIA conduct raids in 51 locations to dismantle Khalistani gangster network; check details

    Im not FBI or part of Five Eyes Jaishankar on terrorist Nijjar's murder investigation AJR

    'I'm not FBI or part of Five Eyes': Jaishankar on terrorist Nijjar's murder investigation

    Kerala: MG University postpones all exams scheduled for September 28 rkn

    Kerala: MG University postpones all exams scheduled for September 28

    Recent Stories

    Cricket Asian Games 2023: Nepal makes history with record-breaking performance against Mongolia osf

    Asian Games 2023: Nepal makes history with record-breaking performance against Mongolia

    Earth to Mars: 8 planets and speed of their rotation ATG EAI

    Earth to Mars: 8 planets and speed of their rotation

    Kerala: Hearing aid centre slapped fine of Rs 74,900 for damaged product rkn

    Kerala: Hearing aid centre slapped fine of Rs 74,900 for damaged product

    Fukrey 3 Review: Is Pulkit Samrat, Pankaj Tripathi, Richa Chadha's film worth your time? Read these reactions RBA

    Fukrey 3 Review: Is Pulkit Samrat, Pankaj Tripathi, Richa Chadha's film worth your time? Read these reactions

    Kerala: Two youths die from electric trap set for wild boars; land owner buries bodies in Palakkad anr

    Kerala: Two youths die from electric trap set for wild boars; land owner buries bodies in Palakkad

    Recent Videos

    Cauvery water row: From half-naked protests to farmers' bike rally - WATCH how Bengaluru bandh panned out vkp

    Cauvery water row: From half-naked protests to farmers' bike rally - WATCH how Bengaluru bandh panned out

    Video Icon
    PM Modi hilarious take on wife's response on husband's long duty hours during G20 summit in Delhi

    'When I take you for a month...' PM Modi's hilarious take on a wife’s response on husband’s long duty hours

    Video Icon
    PODCAST Asianet News 'Dialogues' with ISRO Chairman S Somanath

    PODCAST: ISRO Chairman S Somanath speaks to Asianet News Network Executive Chairman Rajesh Kalra

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Asianet News Dialogues with ISRO Chief S Somanath on manpower

    ISRO Chairman EXCLUSIVE: 'Are we getting the best talent in India? Answer is NO'

    Video Icon
    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon