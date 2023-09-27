Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'I'm not FBI or part of Five Eyes': Jaishankar on terrorist Nijjar's murder investigation

    The 'Five Eyes' network comprises an intelligence alliance involving the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and New Zealand, specializing in both surveillance-based and signals intelligence (SIGINT).

    'I'm not FBI or part of Five Eyes': Jaishankar on terrorist Nijjar's murder investigation
    External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday (September 26) responded to a question regarding reports of intelligence being shared among the Five Eyes about the murder of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. During a Council on Foreign Relations event in New York, Jaishankar said that he was not part of The Five Eyes or the FBI, stated that the question did not apply to him.

    

    WATCH: 'Namaste from Bharat' - S Jaishankar opens, ends his UN speech with 'Bharat' mention

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had previously made allegations of the "potential" involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canadian citizen, in Surrey, British Columbia, on June 18.

    In response to the allegations, Jaishankar outlined India's diplomatic stance, explaining that India had conveyed to Canada that the incident did not reflect the government of India's policy. He also expressed India's willingness to examine any "specific" or "relevant" information provided by Canada regarding the case. Jaishankar stressed the importance of considering the context when evaluating the situation.

    Regarding India's visa suspension for Canadians and the reduction in Canada's diplomatic presence in India, Jaishankar mentioned that India had been raising concerns with Canada about claims that organized criminals were based there, including individuals like Nijjar. India has submitted numerous extradition requests in this regard.

    Manipur imposes internet ban again amid protests over circulation of deceased students' photos

