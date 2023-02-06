Isha Foundation claims conspiracy; says 'no funds or land taken from Karnataka govt'

Issuing a clarification, the Isha Foundation said that neither the organisation nor Sadhguru had ever received any funds from either the present or previous Karnataka governments and that there were no financial transactions directly or indirectly with the state government.

Spiritual leader Sadhguru's Isha Foundation has strongly condemned the false information being circulated regarding Rs 100 crore budget announced towards state ecological activities with an emphasis on Soil Conservation. The organisation has also refuted all allegations made about land in Chikkaballapura and the forest area in the foothills of Nandi Hills,

The response came after reports emerged concerning the Karnataka State ecological budget and the Isha Foundation-owned land in Chikkaballapura.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had announced that the Rs 100 crore budget is allocated towards state ecological activities with emphasis on soil conservation to the forest department.

"Isha Foundation has not received any land from the present government nor the previous Governments of Karnataka in Chikkaballapura or anywhere else in the State of Karnataka. All lands in Sadhguru Sannidhi in Chikkaballapura are purchased through sale deeds from the original owners paying valuable consideration. The land for construction has been directly bought by Isha from the owners of the land in Chikkaballapura through voluntary contributions by donors and volunteers. Isha Foundation has not received any land from the government of Karnataka," the foundation said.

Claiming that a malicious campaign was deliberately spreading misinformation, the Foundation said: "Adiyogi is located 31 km away from Nandi Hills, and Nandi Hills is in the Nandi Hobli of Chikkaballapura Taluk whereas Adiyogi is located in Kasaba Hobli of Chikkaballapura Taluk. "Our lands are not in the forest as they are revenue lands bought from the land owners by paying consideration and have been duly converted."

Sadhguru, who was born in Karnataka’s Mysore, is now recognized as an international spiritual leader who attained enlightenment at the Chamundi Hills in Mysore. The Cauvery Calling project, which was launched under Sadhguru's guidance, is a movement to revive river Cauvery by enabling Karnataka and Tamil Nadu farmers in the river basin to plant 242 crore trees on their own farmlands to restore the vegetation in the basin. This will sequester 9 to 12 trillion litres of water in the river basin and increase Cauvery’s flow at the source.

