Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tripura election Exclusive: 'This election will be the path to defeating BJP in 2024 Lok Sabha election'

    In the first of this two-part interview, CPI-M state secretary Jitendra Chaudhrary described how marginalised and underprivileged communities in the state were upset with the BJP and how democracy and law have failed in the face of the ruling party turning the Constitution into a mere symbol. 

    Tripura election Exclusive Interview with CPI-M state secretary Jitendra Chaudhury Part II RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Feb 6, 2023, 11:46 AM IST

    The Left is hoping that the outcome of the Tripura election 2023 will not just improve its political fortunes but also send across a positive message to the entire nation that BJP can be defeated. The Tripura election will be an example of a milestone before the democratic forces and secular forces in this country, CPI-M State Secretary Jitendra Chaudhary told Asianet Newsable's Richa Barua in an exclusive interview.

    In the first of this two-part interview, Chaudhrary described how marginalised, and underprivileged communities in the state were upset with the BJP and how democracy and law have failed in the face of the ruling party turning the Constitution into a mere symbol. 

    Read Part I of the interview here: Tripura Polls: 'BJP turned Constitution into mere symbol; must restore democratic order': Jitendra Chaudhary

    In Part II of the interview, Chaudhary talks about the reasons why Manik Sarkar -- former chief minister and the state party's most trustworthy face -- decided not to contest the elections. Among other topics, the CPI-M state secretary delved into the reasons why the Left decided not to ally with Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress in Tripura. Read on

    What impact has Manik Sarkar's decision to sit out these elections had on your preparations?
    Manik Sarkar is one of the solid pillars of the party in Tripura. And not only that, one of the longest-serving Chief Ministers of Tripura, who served the state for almost 20 years. And he was an MLA for seven to ten years -- nearly 30 years as a leader.

    This time, Manik Sarkar will not contest the election. Initially, he expressed his desire to be a political 'guru' and help other party members. Then again, the Tripura state committee enormously proposed Manik Sarkar's name to contest from the same constituency where he won for last four times, Dhanpur (Sonamura). However, Sarkar expressed his unwillingness and said he wanted to concentrate more on party building.

    Hence, the party did not force Manik Sarkar to contest this year's election and respected his decision. However, his dedication and contribution to the state will always be regarded. He will be very much in the party as an advisor as he has a vast experience in politics. He will also lead the party by all means, as his experience will be helpful if we form the government with the Left. 

    Yes, if he had stood for the 2023 election, the people of Tripura would have been happy because he is a popular and strong candidate. However, his absence won't hamper our win. Manik Sarkar actively participates in the campaign, and his presence will help and motivate us. He is our asset, and people will always respect and admire Manik Sarkar. 

    If CPI-M wins, what changes can one expect in terms of jobs, education, healthcare and all other state growth?
    The CPI-M government always believes in people's welfare and their interests. It is a people's government. During the last five years, we have benefited the people of Tripura by using innovative ways and alternative policies/programs within the constitution and limited finances. Earlier also, Tripura has achieved a lot through this alternative and pro-people approach in the field of jobs, education and health. Hence, the right of the people will be ensured, and CPI-M will be committed to that.

    Will CPI-M join hands with Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress in Tripura?
    Yes, time and again, TMC has also directly or indirectly contacted us. We have made an appeal to many to join forces to defeat BJP. And TMC also tried to be a partner, but we said no. That's because TMC's role in West Bengal is the same as the BJP in Tripura. No law and order and democracy in that state. So to join hands with TMC to defeat BJP in Tripura, the whole alliance will look like a mockery. 

    Also Read: Tripura Election 2023: Tipra Motha releases manifesto, proposes police force under tribal council

    How is CPI-M gathering funds to run the Tripura election 2023 campaign?
    Our strength lies with the people only. Our earlier victories were never bought by money or power. It is by the support of the people the faith generated on the Left. This time too, the faith and trust of the people; is our actual capital (fund). But, of course, to run the election, we need some money and resources, and we don't have that. On the other hand, BJP has huge funds from black and white money. Hence, our issues are bigger than any other parties.

    Earlier, people of Tripura used to collect funds physically. But this time, we have uploaded a QR code scanner on their social media pages to collect election funds. And to counter BJP's malpractices during the election, we appeal to the nation, friends of the Left and warriors of democracy to contribute generously to our election fund.

    If CPI-M wins this election, what changes can one expect in terms of jobs, education, healthcare and all other state growth?
    The CPI-M government always believe in people's welfare and their interests. It is a people's government. During the last five years, we have benefited the people of Tripura by using innovative ways and alternative policies/programs within the constitution and limited finances.

    Earlier too, Tripura has achieved a lot through this alternative and pro-people approach in the fields of jobs, education and health. Hence, the right of the people will be ensured and CPI-M will be committed to that.

    Also Read: Home Minister Amit Shah to address two election rallies in poll-bounded Tripura on February 6; check details

    What are the chances of CPI-M winning this election and dislodging the BJP from power?
    The victory of the people is equal to the success of the CPI-M and Left. Just a few days left, and people are counting the days to dethroned BJP and end its governance. And on March 2, the counting day has been fixed. That day a new dawn, a new government, a new horizon that will begin with the state of Tripura.

    And it will be a positive message to the entire nation that BJP can be defeated, not unlike other states. The defeat will be political, economic, and programmatic, without wrestling with muscle or money power.

    The Tripura election will be an example of a milestone before the democratic forces and secular forces in this country. And this will be the path to defeating BJP in the forthcoming Lok Sabha election in 2024.

    Last Updated Feb 6, 2023, 11:46 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Municipal House to elect Delhi mayor today February 6 after two failed attempts - adt

    Municipal House to elect Delhi mayor today after two failed attempts; check details

    From The India Gate Asianet News Network Special Episode 12

    From The India Gate: 'Pilot'less drift, BJP leader's wrong 'park'ing and more

    Assam crackdown over child marriage: Over 2200 arrested amid Opposition's publicity stunt charge

    Assam crackdown over child marriage: Over 2200 arrested amid Opposition's publicity stunt charge

    Sena s Shinde faction leaders counter-challenge Aaditya Thackeray over election dare to Maha CM - adt

    Sena's Shinde faction leaders counter-challenge Aaditya Thackeray over election dare to Maha CM

    Sqdn Ldr Avani Chaturvedi treasures being IAF's 1st woman pilot to participate in aerial wargame abroad - adt

    Sqdn Ldr Avani Chaturvedi treasures being IAF's 1st woman pilot to participate in aerial wargame abroad

    Recent Stories

    Municipal House to elect Delhi mayor today February 6 after two failed attempts - adt

    Municipal House to elect Delhi mayor today after two failed attempts; check details

    Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani wedding: Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor, and other celebs vma

    Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani wedding: Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor, and other celebs

    Shame on you' angry netizens slammed Akshay Kumar for 'walking on India's map' RBA

    'Shame on you,' - angry netizens slammed Akshay Kumar for 'walking on India's map'

    Pathaan Shah Rukh Khan's film surpasses Rs 800 crore at the worldwide box office on day 12 RBA

    Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan's film surpasses Rs 800 crore at the worldwide box office on day 12

    From The India Gate Asianet News Network Special Episode 12

    From The India Gate: 'Pilot'less drift, BJP leader's wrong 'park'ing and more

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    Video Icon
    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon
    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon