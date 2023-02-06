Tripura election Exclusive: 'This election will be the path to defeating BJP in 2024 Lok Sabha election'

In the first of this two-part interview, CPI-M state secretary Jitendra Chaudhrary described how marginalised and underprivileged communities in the state were upset with the BJP and how democracy and law have failed in the face of the ruling party turning the Constitution into a mere symbol.

The Left is hoping that the outcome of the Tripura election 2023 will not just improve its political fortunes but also send across a positive message to the entire nation that BJP can be defeated. The Tripura election will be an example of a milestone before the democratic forces and secular forces in this country, CPI-M State Secretary Jitendra Chaudhary told Asianet Newsable's Richa Barua in an exclusive interview.

In Part II of the interview, Chaudhary talks about the reasons why Manik Sarkar -- former chief minister and the state party's most trustworthy face -- decided not to contest the elections. Among other topics, the CPI-M state secretary delved into the reasons why the Left decided not to ally with Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress in Tripura. Read on

What impact has Manik Sarkar's decision to sit out these elections had on your preparations?

Manik Sarkar is one of the solid pillars of the party in Tripura. And not only that, one of the longest-serving Chief Ministers of Tripura, who served the state for almost 20 years. And he was an MLA for seven to ten years -- nearly 30 years as a leader.

This time, Manik Sarkar will not contest the election. Initially, he expressed his desire to be a political 'guru' and help other party members. Then again, the Tripura state committee enormously proposed Manik Sarkar's name to contest from the same constituency where he won for last four times, Dhanpur (Sonamura). However, Sarkar expressed his unwillingness and said he wanted to concentrate more on party building.

Hence, the party did not force Manik Sarkar to contest this year's election and respected his decision. However, his dedication and contribution to the state will always be regarded. He will be very much in the party as an advisor as he has a vast experience in politics. He will also lead the party by all means, as his experience will be helpful if we form the government with the Left.

Yes, if he had stood for the 2023 election, the people of Tripura would have been happy because he is a popular and strong candidate. However, his absence won't hamper our win. Manik Sarkar actively participates in the campaign, and his presence will help and motivate us. He is our asset, and people will always respect and admire Manik Sarkar.

Will CPI-M join hands with Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress in Tripura?

Yes, time and again, TMC has also directly or indirectly contacted us. We have made an appeal to many to join forces to defeat BJP. And TMC also tried to be a partner, but we said no. That's because TMC's role in West Bengal is the same as the BJP in Tripura. No law and order and democracy in that state. So to join hands with TMC to defeat BJP in Tripura, the whole alliance will look like a mockery.

How is CPI-M gathering funds to run the Tripura election 2023 campaign?

Our strength lies with the people only. Our earlier victories were never bought by money or power. It is by the support of the people the faith generated on the Left. This time too, the faith and trust of the people; is our actual capital (fund). But, of course, to run the election, we need some money and resources, and we don't have that. On the other hand, BJP has huge funds from black and white money. Hence, our issues are bigger than any other parties.

Earlier, people of Tripura used to collect funds physically. But this time, we have uploaded a QR code scanner on their social media pages to collect election funds. And to counter BJP's malpractices during the election, we appeal to the nation, friends of the Left and warriors of democracy to contribute generously to our election fund.

What are the chances of CPI-M winning this election and dislodging the BJP from power?

The victory of the people is equal to the success of the CPI-M and Left. Just a few days left, and people are counting the days to dethroned BJP and end its governance. And on March 2, the counting day has been fixed. That day a new dawn, a new government, a new horizon that will begin with the state of Tripura.

And it will be a positive message to the entire nation that BJP can be defeated, not unlike other states. The defeat will be political, economic, and programmatic, without wrestling with muscle or money power.

The Tripura election will be an example of a milestone before the democratic forces and secular forces in this country. And this will be the path to defeating BJP in the forthcoming Lok Sabha election in 2024.