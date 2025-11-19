ISAM's 64th annual conference in Bengaluru on Nov 20-21 will be inaugurated by Air Chief Marshal AP Singh. The event gathers 300 delegates, including DRDO and ISRO scientists, to discuss innovations in aerospace medicine and present over 100 papers.

Indian Society of Aerospace Medicine (ISAM) is organising its 64th annual conference at the Institute of Aerospace Medicine (IAM), Bengaluru, on November 20-21.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the conference will be inaugurated by Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Chief of the Air Staff, on November 20. The conference will host approximately 300 delegates from across the country and abroad. Participants also include researchers from associated institutions, including prominent scientists from DRDO labs and ISRO.

Conference Highlights and Notable Speakers

Key highlights will include the Air Marshal Subroto Mukherjee Memorial Oration, to be delivered by Mr Anchit Gupta, an avid historian, and the Air Vice Marshal M. M. Srinagesh Memorial Oration, to be delivered by Air Vice Marshal Deepak Gaur (Retd). Another significant aspect of the conference is the 'Jemi Hormusji Framji Manekshaw Panel', featuring guest lectures by notable experts, including Awais Ahmed, CEO and Founder of Pixxel Aerospace Technologies, and Captain Dhruv Rebbapragada, Chief Flight Safety Officer at IndiGo Airlines.

Theme and Scientific Agenda

The Ministry of Defence said that the current edition of the conference is themed 'Innovations in Aerospace Medicine: Infinite Possibilities', which highlights the innovative approaches of aerospace medicine practitioners in balancing the safety and optimal performance requirements of aviators.

The Ministry also mentioned that, with over 100 scientific papers to be presented at the conference, delegates can look forward to an agenda filled with scientific discussions, presentations, and networking opportunities that aim to shape the future of aerospace medicine research and policy in the country.

About the Indian Society of Aerospace Medicine

Established in 1952, ISAM is the only registered society dedicated to promoting the knowledge and practice of aerospace medicine in India. The unique and premier institute deals with military and civil aerospace medicine, including the human aspects of the country's spaceflight programme. With the aim of advancing research, fostering knowledge exchange, and seeking solutions to aeromedical challenges, the ISAM has been conducting its annual scientific conference since 1954. (ANI)