A man was shot dead outside his Greater Noida home in a daylight ambush caught on CCTV. Assailants fired at close range and fled. Police suspect a premeditated attack linked to personal rivalry and have launched a manhunt.

A shocking murder in Greater Noida has sparked concern after a man was gunned down outside his home in broad daylight, with the entire incident captured on CCTV. The victim was reportedly ambushed by multiple assailants who had been waiting near his residence. As he stepped outside, the attackers opened fire at close range, leaving him critically injured. He later succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The CCTV footage, which has since surfaced online, shows the chilling sequence of events, including the sudden attack and the swift escape of the accused. Investigators believe the murder was premeditated, with initial findings pointing towards an old personal rivalry as the likely motive. The attackers reportedly arrived prepared and executed the crime within minutes, suggesting prior planning.

Scroll to load tweet…

Police officials have launched a manhunt to identify and arrest the suspects. Several teams have been formed, and nearby CCTV cameras are being scanned to trace the movement of the accused before and after the incident. Authorities are also questioning locals and gathering intelligence to establish the sequence of events leading up to the killing.

The incident has raised serious concerns about public safety, especially given that the crime occurred in a residential area during daytime. Officials have assured that strict action will be taken and that the accused will be brought to justice soon. Further investigation is underway to confirm the exact motive and uncover any additional links.